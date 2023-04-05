Explaining the 34 counts against Donald Trump





Donald J. Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, all related to the former president’s role in a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

But prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorneys Office have accused Mr Trump of orchestrating a larger plan to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying up damaging stories about him to keep secret.

Defendant Donald J. Trump falsified New York business records to cover up an unlawful conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election, one of the prosecutors, Chris Conroy, has said. during Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

Here are the answers to some key questions that arose from Tuesday’s events:

What is Mr. Trump accused of?

The charges trace back to a silent payment of $130,000 that Mr. Trump fixer, Michael D. Cohen, paid to porn star, Stormy Daniels, in the final days of the 2016 campaign. The payment, which Mr. Cohen said she performed under Mr. Trump, deleted her story of a sexual affair she says she had with Mr. Trump.

While he was commander-in-chief, Mr. Trump reimbursed Mr. Cohen, and that’s where the fraud began, prosecutors say.

In internal records, Mr. Trump’s company classified the reimbursement to Mr. Cohen as legal fees, citing an agency contract. Yet there were no such expenses, prosecutors say, and the retainer agreement was also fictitious.

These records underlie the 34 counts of falsifying business records: 11 counts relate to checks, 11 relate to monthly invoices Mr. Cohen submitted to the company and 12 involve ledger entries. for Mr. Trump’s trust.

Why is this a crime?

Falsification of business documents can be considered a crime. To elevate it to felony status, District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg must prove that Mr. Trump’s fraudulent intent was in service of a second crime.

In this case, it is unclear whether Mr. Bragg has worked out the details of this second crime. At a press conference after the arraignment, Mr. Bragg mentioned a number of potential predicate crimes, including a violation of a state election law that prohibits any conspiracy to promote the election of a person to public office by illegal means.

Should prosecutors convict Mr. Trump of a second crime?

No. They only need to demonstrate that there was intent to commit or conceal a second crime. Prosecutors do not have to charge Mr. Trump with a secondary crime, or prove that he committed it. But prosecutors have yet to say definitively which crime or crimes they intend to rely on to bring the felony-level charges.

Why did prosecutors cite other silent payments?

Mr. Braggs’ office has tied Mr. Trump to three silent money deals. While the indictment only mentions the deal with Ms. Daniels, prosecutors likely mentioned the other deals to begin the work of proving that Mr. Trump intended to cover up a second crime.

Along with the indictment, prosecutors filed a so-called statement of facts referring to the other payments.

This document, which is common in complex white-collar cases, provides a sort of roadmap for what prosecutors might reveal at trial. And based on the evidence presented to the grand jury, it details the two secret transactions involving the National Enquirer, which has longstanding ties to Mr. Trump.

The first involved the tabloid paying $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to know that Mr. Trump fathered a child out of wedlock. The publication later determined the claim to be false.

The National Enquirer also made a payment to Karen McDougal, the Playboys’ 1998 playmate of the year, who wanted to sell her story of an affair with Mr Trump during the 2016 campaign. $000 with the tabloid, which bought the rights to her story to suppress a practice known as catch and kill.

The agreements suggest the payment to Ms Daniels was not an isolated incident but rather part of a wider strategy to influence the election.

What is the maximum sentence if Mr. Trump is found guilty?

The charges against Mr Trump are all Class E felonies, which are the lowest category of criminal offense in New York and carry a maximum prison sentence of four years per count, although if found guilty, a judge could sentence him to probation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/article/trump-charges-falsifying-business-records.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

