FACT CHECK: Is it true that President Joko Widodo has made an offer to FIFA for the U-20 World Cup 2023 to continue in our country?





President Joko Widodo stipulates that this incident must be taken up within the framework learning. Current International Football Federation or Fifa decided that Indonesia was canceled as host or host of the draw and the championship U-20 World Cup 2023, President Joko Widodo sent the President of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, to meet FIFA. The goal is to find the best solution. Indonesian President Joko Widodo also said that when FIFA’s announcement fell and Indonesia’s status was officially revoked to host the 2023 U-20 World Cup. That this incident should be a valuable lesson and urged the Indonesian people to look to the future. Listen Subway Suara.com from the YouTube channel in the name of the REVOLUSI account, the title is WORLDWIDE WITNESS, JOKOWI BERI OFFER BIG AT FIFA || U20 WORLD CUP. Uploaded two days ago, Monday (04/03/2023) and viewed by 65,000 viewers. The duration of the show reaches 5 minutes and 36 seconds. In the narration, it was stated that during the task sent by President Joko Widodo, Erick Thohir as the General Chairman of PSSI brought the results of the meeting that Indonesia was still allowed to become a member of FIFA, and Indonesia has complied with the decision made by the world football federation. EXPLANATION In the video uploaded by an account called REVOLUSI, the material is completely inconsistent with the given title, namely the case of President Joko Widodo making a big offer to FIFA for the U-20 World Cup stage to take place. still takes place in Indonesia. The narrator only reads Erick Thohir’s departure to Doha, Qatar to meet with FIFA, and President Joko Widodo’s speeches and comments repeatedly. Absolutely no material was found as written in the headline that President Joko Widodo will funnel the funding to FIFA. CONCLUSION Between the title of the video and the material presented is not aligned or continuous at all. Including video clips taken from various valid sources. This video belongs to the wrong connection, because the title does not support the content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/reviews, either through the feedback column in each related content, by contacting Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]



