Red Line: Global Response to Israeli Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque | Israelo-Palestinian conflict

The United Nations, Turkey, the United States, Canada and several other countries and organizations have expressed their shock and concern at the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces during the night, firing stun grenades and attacking Palestinian worshippers.

The incident, which came as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan and Jews prepare to start Passover, raised fears of a wider conflagration.

Palestinian fighters in Gaza responded to the Israeli attack with rocket fire, while Israeli aircraft attacked several sites in the besieged coastal enclave.

Here’s how the world reacted to the Israeli attacks on Wednesday.

The United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was shocked and appalled by footage of Israeli security forces beating people at Al-Aqsa Mosque, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres viewed footage of violence and beatings at the holy site, and found it more distressing because it came at a time in a holy calendar for Jews, Christians and Muslims. Muslims which should be a time of peace and non-violence.

Places of worship should only be used for peaceful religious observances, he added.

UNITED STATES

The White House expressed deep concern and urged restraint on both Israelis and Palestinians.

We remain extremely concerned about the continued violence and urge all parties to avoid further escalation, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

It is imperative, now more than ever, that Israelis and Palestinians work together to defuse this tension and restore a sense of calm.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the Israeli police raid, calling such acts at the mosque compound a red line for Turkey.

I condemn the despicable acts against the first qibla of Muslims in the name of my country and my people, and I call for the attacks to stop as soon as possible, Erdogan said. This is called the politics of repression, the politics of blood, the politics of provocation. Turkey can never remain silent and impassive in the face of these attacks.

Getting your hands on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and trampling on its sanctity is a red line for us.

Turkey has denounced the attacks on worshipers as unacceptable, saying they violate its sanctity.

Normalization with Israel has begun, but our engagement cannot come at the expense of the Palestinian cause and our principles, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of a NATO rally in Brussels.

These attacks have exceeded the limit.

Arab League

The Arab League has called on the UN Security Council to intervene to end Israeli crimes inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement issued after an emergency meeting in Cairo on Wednesday, the Arab League condemned the Israeli attacks.

These crimes dangerously escalated in the last days of Ramadan and led to hundreds of injuries and arrests of worshippers, incursions and deliberate desecrations of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli officials and settlers under the protection of the occupying forces, he said. .

The statement rejected all forms of Israeli violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites, especially those aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized the Israeli government’s fiery rhetoric and urged it to change its approach to the Palestinians.

Were extremely concerned about the fiery rhetoric of the Israeli government, were concerned about judicial reforms were concerned about the violence around Al-Aqsa Mosque, Trudeau said.

We need to see the Israeli government change its approach, and Canada says that as a dear, close and steadfast friend of Israel, we are deeply concerned about the direction the Israeli government is headed, he said .

Jordan

Jordan, which acts as guardian of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem under a standstill agreement in place since the 1967 war, condemned Israel’s blatant assault on the compound.

Egypt

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has called for an immediate halt to Israel’s blatant attacks on Al-Aqsa worshipers.

Germany

All those who have influence in the situation have a responsibility not to pour more oil on the fire and to do everything possible to calm the situation, said a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry.

It was essential that the Israeli and Palestinian authorities remain in close contact, as well as the Jordanian officials, who administer the Al-Aqsa Mosque, he added.

Qatar

Qatar warned in a statement that Israeli practices will have serious repercussions on security and stability in the region, and will undermine efforts to revive the stalled peace process, if the international community does not hasten to to act.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates also strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates called on the Israeli authorities to halt the escalation and avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region, he said.