Imran Khan faces legal charges ahead of elections

In a high-tension standoff last month, police arrived at the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, to arrest him after he failed to appear for a court hearing. ongoing corruption case. Khan blamed security concerns for his failure to appear, surviving an assassination attempt last November and avoiding arrest by vowing to appear in court days later. But the police raid on his home sparked protests across the country as his passionate supporters took to the streets to defend their leader.

Khan was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 by a parliamentary vote of no confidence and has since rallied mass support and pushed for a snap election. He and other members and supporters of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are now charged with as many as 140 crimes, according to the party’s lawyer. (Court documents provided to Foreign Policy by the PTI show 130 cases involving PTI leaders, party workers and a welfare trust that Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency alleges the PTI used for funding. banned campaigns.) The cases against Khan himself,34 according to the documents, range from contempt of court to terrorism. The charges are the latest chapter in an epic battle between the cricketer-turned-politician star and Pakistan’s current government, which is backed by the country’s mighty military, like Khan once was.

As the cases against Khan progress through the courts, the Pakistani judiciary finds itself in the difficult position of mediating heated political issues. What happens next could provide some insight into the extent to which the judges are influenced by both the military establishment and the political messages of the Khans. On Tuesday, Pakistan’s highest court ruled against a recent decision by the Pakistan Election Commission to delay provincial elections in two provinces formerly controlled by the PTI until October. The court ruled the previous ruling unconstitutional and ordered elections to be held in Punjab province by May 14, marking a victory for Khan and his party amid legal challenges.

The PTI dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this year, hoping to put more pressure on the government to hold national elections at the same time. Pakistan is currently due to hold elections no later than October 14; elections for provincial and national assemblies have historically taken place within days of each other. Khan accuses Pakistani institutions of pursuing false accusations against him and the PTI to stifle their calls for timely elections. In a March interview, Khan told Foreign Policy that he didn’t believe the charges against him would go anywhere. I have no fear of being condemned in any of them, he said.

The PTI’s ability to withstand pressure from the powerful military establishment signals subtle changes in Pakistan’s political environment in the years since Khan’s entry into the limelight. The Pakistani military has long played a prominent role in politics. But experts say Khan’s ability to avoid arrest so far suggests the military’s grip on politics may have loosened or there is divided opinion on the PTI within of the most powerful institutions in the country. Amid this political confusion, Khan has strengthened his influence over a contingent of loyal supporters who seem to believe that the future of the country is in his hands.

All of this may reflect a broader political shift. Adil Najam, dean emeritus and professor at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, said the old understanding of the role of the military establishment in politics may no longer explain the situation. in Pakistan. The story has been that once the signal comes from the top of the mountain, things happen very quickly, Najam said, referring to signals from Pakistani military and intelligence agencies regarding political appointments and dismissals. Obviously the old script doesn’t work.

If the justice system does not align with the government’s attempts to arrest Khan, the military establishment’s strategy of weeding out politicians through arrests and indictments may not be as effective as it once was, he said. Najam said. Khan’s anti-establishment platform may also have won him sympathizers in court, making his arrest more difficult. Even if it eventually works, it would mean the establishment would have to apply a lot more pressure over a longer period of time, Najam said.

Khan accused the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), the party of current Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifof, of trying to prevent the opposition leader from running in this year’s elections and receiving the support of the army to suppress the PTI. During his first years as prime minister, Khan enjoyed the support of the military, but later fell out of favor with the military rulers, whom he blames for his ousting. Other Pakistani leaders, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif’s brother, have fought with the establishment after losing military favor. Pakistan’s Supreme Court barred Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in 2018; like Khan, he blamed the army chief at the time.

Inside the Khans compound in Lahore in late March, former federal and provincial ministers crowded around plates of late-night food as supporters chanted outside the gates. PTI members complained that their homes were also raided as part of a police crackdown on the party leadership. Azhar Mashwani, a member of PTI’s social media team, disappeared the following day. Many party leaders have also been arrested in recent months, suggesting the Khans party is in a vulnerable position even without his arrest.

Khan said his own faith in the courts stems from his long track record. Since I’m so well known in this country, they’re not going to pass judgment that’s completely pressured by the establishment, he said, amid back-to-back interviews at his home. But politicians’ confidence is tempered by distrust of the current government, which Khan accuses of orchestrating last year’s assassination attempt, along with the country’s interior minister and a top general . If anything, my hope is with the courts, but I don’t trust this government, Khan added.

Khan’s belief in the power of his popular support to protect him in court is matched by his longstanding calls for improving the rule of law in Pakistan, which would dictate that judges base their decisions not on public opinion but on the constitution and legislation only. The PTI’s policy platform focuses on rule of law issues and anti-corruption measures, and Khan’s opponents in the current government have pointed to this apparent contradiction, criticizing Khan for not appearing in court and for having escaped arrest. Thieves and Dacoits [bandits] are afraid of being arrested, but not the leaders, PML-N first vice president Maryam Nawaz said at a political convention last month.

The Pakistani government and military leaders are highly critical of the PTI’s tactics and the efforts its supporters will make to protect Khan. In response to Khan’s attempted arrest in March, PTI supporters threw bricks at police and law enforcement officers tear gassed them in return. In previous protests, party supporters have blocked roads and set fires. Imran Khan is a desperate man, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told a press conference last month. It can escalate into something obviously ugly. The government has the power and the will to control any violence unleashed by Imran Khan and his supporters.

Yet legal experts say the number of charges against Khan and his party calls into question the legitimacy of the laws at stake. Lawyer Saad Rasool said the current situation reflects a growing trend in Pakistan to use certain charges, such as terrorism, as a political tool. Pakistan’s counter-terrorism laws are notoriously broad, and terrorism cases are heard in separate courts with their own custody, detention and bail procedures. One of the greatest wrongs that has happened in this country is that the effectiveness of its laws has entirely diminished, Rasool said. He [once] meant something when you said the person was charged with a terrorism offence. You didn’t want to take the guy’s call. You didn’t want to be near his family.

In the Khans case, Rasool said influence at different levels of Pakistan’s justice system is likely to come from various political pressures or individual beliefs rather than a unified establishment push. The strong arm of the state will not be able to push the justice system in a specific direction as forcefully as it has in the past, Rasool said. Other biases may factor into their decisions.

The Election Commission of Pakistan cited security and financial concerns for its decision to delay the provincial elections; no reason meets the constitutional criteria for doing so. After the initial ruling, the government accused the court of fixing the seat and proposed a bill that would require cases that the courts take up without petition to be tried by a three-person panel, headed by the chief justice. . Critics cite this legislation as further evidence of the government’s attempts to delay elections. Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday appealed Supreme Court ruling over partisan provincial elections; his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, accused the bench of facilitating Khan.

How Khan performs in the cases against him in the weeks and months to come will test his conviction in court and his supposedly favorable position. If he avoids arrest before the parliamentary elections currently scheduled for October, the Pakistani people will also have the opportunity to make their judgment known through the ballot box.

