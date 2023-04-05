Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Ahead of Eid, President Jokowi checks food prices at two Jakarta markets





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday (05/04/2023) visited two markets in DKI Jakarta namely Rawamangun Market and Johar Baru Market. The president’s visit to these two markets aims to check the availability and prices of commodities ahead of Eid in 2023. “He is getting closer to Lebaran. The Minister of Commerce and I want check the first is the stock, then the second is the price,” the president said after the review. The president revealed that there were no problems related to food supply in the markets he visited. In fact, the price of a number of commodities has gone down. “Prices also went down a lot. Eggs went down, chicken went down, chicken meat went down, rice also went down, then onions went down too, the only thing that went up was meat “said the president. The drop, the president added, was in line with monitoring by the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) which recorded deflation. “According to BPS monitoring, there has indeed been deflation. It’s good, in the position to go to Eid, but prices are falling. That’s what I see,” he said. declared. The president also hopes that lower prices will increase citizens’ purchasing power. “What is clear is that prices have come down a lot. It’s right there. So that it strengthens people’s purchasing power because the price will go down,” he said. On this occasion, the President also handed over direct cash assistance (BLT) to market traders. Accompanying the President were Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan and Plt. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono. (TGH/UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/jelang-lebaran-presiden-jokowi-cek-harga-pangan-di-dua-pasar-jakarta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related