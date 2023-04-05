Politics
why three women in charge of their country used such similar language when they resigned.
Usually, when a politician resigns, it’s because he screwed up. Depending on the culture of the country, the transgression can be something minor like the humble Toblerone bought on a parliamentary credit card who sank Swedish Social Democrat leader Mona Sahlinor something as big as Boris Johnsons cover up for co-worker accused of groping two people.
But in recent months, three politicians in charge of their nation have announced their intention to leave their posts for more stark reasons. At the end of January, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in office for five years, announced that she would resign. In February, Scotland’s first minister of eight years, Nicola Sturgeon, did the same. And on Wednesday, Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister, said she, too, would step down after her party’s narrow defeat in Sunday’s general election, but that she was not just giving up the post of prime minister. Although still popular in Finland despite the election results, she completely gave up her role as party leader.
It’s hard to know what the real reasons are for a politician leaving a leadership position, unless it’s clearly the result of some sort of gaffe. But the language used by Ardern, Sturgeon and Marin to publicly justify their departures is interesting. I know what this job takes and I know I don’t have enough left in the tank to do it justice, Arden said. My stamina was tested, Marin said. These were exceptionally difficult years and difficult times. Sturgeons’ speech was also based on her realization that she could no longer give it her all at work: it was only very recently, I think, that I began to understand, let alone process, the impact physical and mental of it on me.
Using the fairly explicit language of burnout like this is a new frontier in political resignations. I like to think that any politician saying something like that would be met with a bit of observation about how many were collectively willing to talk about such things these days. But of course, the main reason this has caught the eye isn’t because of our newfound willingness to think about overwork. It is because they are all women.
There are several ways to look at this, I think. It may be that women in high positions are more likely to be willing to admit that the demands of the job are extreme and with that extremity comes the risk of burnout. This is because women are, in general, encouraged to be more in tune with their emotional well-being and open up to them. Does, despite all our talk of mental health and self-care, yada yada yada, men still feel that stepping back to prioritize their own well-being is admitting defeat, a sign of weakness? It is also very well documented that women in demanding leadership positions are asked to consider the balance between their family life and their career more carefully than men, so it is quite possible that they succumb to this pressure and leave work at higher rates.
It may also be that being a politician is a kind of abyss. I am human. Politicians are human. We give everything we can, as long as we can, then it’s time, Ardern continued in his resignation speech. Sturgeon said essentially the same thing: I am a human being as much as a politician.
Sometimes it’s hard to keep that in mind. Often, to be sure, it’s because politicians behave in ways that imply they don’t have much respect for the humanity of others. But they certainly hear about it when they do it: it’s never been easier to let them know that we consider them under the dirt of our shoes when they do things wrong, via a tweet or an email. Or other. I don’t want to meet every #BeKindOnline: I too would love to throw old food at the last five UK Prime Ministers. But we know that female politicians are the hardest hit by this stuff. And so perhaps for that reason as well, it’s no surprise that the three most prominent leaders who have resigned of their own volition in recent times are women.
But if there is a temptation to ruminate on what this means for feminism, hopefully we can resist it. It is a situation in which we could all rise to the example of these women, rather than seeing them as weak. Indeed, I can’t help but hope that having the self-knowledge to say I’m no longer doing this job to the best of my ability will become more the norm. I know virtually everyone in the UK was clamoring for Boris Johnson to step aside for most of last year as he looked increasingly haggard on the podium and made mistake after mistake after mistake . More world leaders should step down, probably. It is desperately difficult and demanding work. Obviously there’s a middle ground between going to mush and, say, always being on the golf course when shit happens, but I’ve always found it kind of weird when people are suspicious of politicians who go on holidays, for example. I don’t want someone exhausted and miserable from overwork making important decisions on my behalf. I am skeptical, however, that perhaps the majority of politicians, yes, especially men, have that kind of self-knowledge, or even aspire to have it. Maybe we should celebrate. If you don’t feel up to the job, the best thing you can do for your country might actually be to admit he.
