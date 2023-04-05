Alibaba chief Jack Ma has returned to China as President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang attempt to restore the country’s reputation with business

The near-term priority is to ensure a solid economic recovery, and the government should be less conservative in pursuing this goal than it has been in recent years. But there is no going back to the decentralized pursuit of economic growth that characterized China’s political system before Supreme Leader Xi Jinping took over.

Post-pandemic capitalism

The private sector in China and foreign investors outside the country are struggling to make sense of this new era of post-pandemic Chinese capitalism. On the one hand, Chinese leaders and regulators are sending the right signals that the business elite will be left alone.

On the other hand, there is deep mistrust of Xi’s desire for more state control and ideologically driven policies that will trump economic growth. China’s economic restart is also taking place against a backdrop of deteriorating relations with the United States and efforts to limit China’s access to crucial technologies such as semiconductors.

At the same time, China is courting its tech billionaires and foreign investors, it has also detained staff of US due diligence firm Mintz Group in Beijing and arrested a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma.

A banker with close ties to China compares the business relationship with the Xi government to a husband who cheated on his wife and asks for a second chance. The wife will always have suspicions that he will cheat again. he says.

Li, a longtime Xi ally, spent his first weeks as prime minister assuring businesses that this will not happen. Australian business leaders including Fortescue Metals founder Andrew Forrest, Rio Tinto boss Jakob Stausholm and BHP chief executive Mike Henry were among those attending key events in Beijing and across the southern island of Hainan last week and who received the pro-business message from the prime ministers.

Lis’s remarks certainly leaned into confidence-boosting comments about China’s growth prospects, and he clearly opened the door to foreign investors, said David Olsson, chairman of the Australia China Business Council. FRG weekend. Olsson was part of the Australian delegation to the Boao Forum last week.

He also warned of the dangers of protectionism and economic decoupling, remarks echoed by the Prime Ministers of Singapore and Malaysia.

Will his words be enough to allay the concerns of foreign investors? I suspect not. Many international investors and business leaders will want to see how the geopolitical landscape evolves over the coming year.

Dip a toe in the water

Olssons’ comments reflect the optimism Australian businesses, which are heavily invested in China, would like to share, while taking a more cautious approach to investing in a country that has imposed sanctions on $20 billion. of Australian exports for political reasons.

For Australia’s largest exporters, the major miners, the mood is optimistic. He [Li] is a dynamo. He is a man of action. He is probably the man of our time. He appears to be a good choice, Forrest said in a phone interview shortly before meeting Li.

New Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds his first press conference at the Great Hall of the People on March 13 in Beijing. Getty Images

China’s continued economic stability is crucial for the Australian economy and the share prices of Fortescue, Rio Tinto and BHP. The three companies remain optimistic about the country’s long-term demand for their iron ore, but also plan to invest heavily in green energy partnerships with China.

Even Treasury Wine Estates, an Australian company directly burned by Beijing’s trade sanctions, is pushing its way into China where it sells Penfolds sourced from France, the United States and China to circumvent high tariffs on Australian-produced wine.

A consistent theme was the overwhelmingly positive outlook in the post-COVID world, with optimism about consumer sentiment and China’s economic growth, Treasury Wine chief executive Tim Ford said. FRG weekend after his visit to China last week.

Ford met with staff and customers in Shanghai and Beijing and also participated in the Boao Forum. I was particularly encouraged by the potential for stronger bilateral ties that were openly discussed, especially in Boao, he said.

A rebound in consumer spending will be vital to ensure the continued growth of the Chinese economy. In cities like Shanghai and Beijing, life has returned to normal, but economists worry about weak export orders and the property market has yet to recover from its pandemic meltdown. China needs results to meet its GDP growth target of around 5% for 2023.

Despite the surge in the construction PMI, real estate markets have yet to fully recover, in our view, particularly outside of these tier-one cities, and private sector confidence is not yet fully back despite recent reconciliation remarks from Beijing, Nomura economists wrote. week.

Geopolitics is the other key risk when dealing with China. Xi has explicitly aligned himself with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and is determined to push back against US-led efforts to contain his military expansion.

Along with business leaders, world leaders are also flocking to China for face-to-face meetings with Xi and his new top advisers. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are heading to China this week as part of a visit that will be dominated by discussions of the war in Ukraine.

This follows visits last week by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

If Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits China later this year, as planned, he will navigate a far more complex relationship than his predecessors. Like many companies dealing with China, the government is aware that the relationship could run out of steam.