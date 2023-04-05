Run polls as planned or face the consequences





PTI leader Imran Khan addressing the nation via video link on April 5, 2023. Screenshot from YouTube video.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has called on the federal government to follow through on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Punjab elections. He also warned that if the elections are not held on schedule, there will be reprisals.

In his loud and clear message, Khan called on the whole nation to prepare for the upcoming elections. “Get ready,” he exclaimed. He urged the people to defend their right. Failure to do so, he warned, will result in a stain on history that will be difficult to erase.

Speaking to his supporters via video link, Khan stressed the importance of enforcing the court’s decision. The PTI marked ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ [thanks giving] in recognition of the Supreme Court’s verdict ordering the holding of elections in Punjab.

Khan made it clear that the PTI would not tolerate any interference in the democratic process.

A three-member bench in the highest court unanimously declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “unconstitutional”.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also ordered the electoral body to hold an election in the province on May 14.

The ECP has postponed the election date in Punjab to October 8 originally scheduled for April 30, citing an upsurge in terrorist attacks, a shortage of security personnel and an unprecedented economic crisis.

After the order, the election commission notified May 14 as the election date, with the stalled voting process set to resume on April 10.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet unanimously rejected the verdict and are set to present a resolution in parliament against the verdict.

Addressing a meeting of coalition party leaders in Islamabad earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the fate of the nation was being decided by strange decisions.

He said such treatment with the Constitution and the law had never been seen before and such a terrible scene had never happened. [his] eyes.

But Khan, who was ousted as prime minister last year in April, believes the coalition partners are “running away” from the election because their defeat is imminent “and they are well aware of that”.

For pulling the country out of the economic crisis, the former prime minister repeated his rhetoric of empowering influential people in the country.

“The greatest reform would be to bring the powerful under the law. Once the rule of law prevails, we will see investment flowing into Pakistan,” the PTI chief said.

Khan, who stressed the commitment of Pakistanis residing abroad, said if overseas Pakistanis were assured that their investment would remain safe, they would start investing, which would solve the dollar crisis. in the country.

The South Asian nation is facing one of its toughest economic crises, grappling with foreign debt, historically high inflation and sluggish growth prospects, among other wide-ranging issues.

Currently, the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are sufficient for less than a month of imports, while the currency is at an all-time low of 287.85 rupees against the dollar.

