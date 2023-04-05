Politics
Macron arrives in China hoping to convince Xi to change his stance on Ukraine | Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron has arrived in China for a three-day state visit during which he hopes to deter Xi Jinping from supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine while developing European trade relations with Beijing.
Shortly after arriving in the Chinese capital, Macron said he wanted to push back against the idea that there was an inescapable spiral of rising tensions between China and the West.
China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and radical impact on the conflict, one way or the other, a French presidential official said of the war in Ukraine.
Macron also said he wanted to relaunch a strategic and global partnership with China, with a view to strengthening France’s trade ties with the world’s second-largest economy.
Paris sees China as a possible game-changer in the war: able to tip the scales positively through potential dialogue on the terms of an end to the conflict, or negatively if Beijing increases its support for Russia and provided him with weapons.
China has presented itself as seeking a peaceful solution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the friendly visit of Chinese presidents to Moscow last month and the announcement of a peace plan that most see as biased in favor of Russia has left Western countries worried.
French officials know that China will stop criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and not condemn the war in Ukraine, but Macron intends to underline the EU’s position on the danger of the conflict. China is seen as the only country capable of opening channels of communication to all parties to the conflict and exerting effective diplomatic pressure on Putin.
But Macron wants to stand firm on the Ukraine issue while adopting a pragmatic French stance described as an alternative to the directly confrontational tone often heard from the United States, an official said.
The French presidents’ visit, his first to China since the Covid pandemic, will include more than six hours of time with Xi, between meetings and banquets. A French official said human rights issues would be raised, including the treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities.
The main topics of discussion will be the war in Ukraine and the rebalancing of trade links after strict zero-Covid regulations, as well as the climate crisis and renewable energy. It will also be a question of renewing cultural ties and travel, Paris wishing to encourage Chinese tourists to return to France.
Many analysts in China see France as a stronger partner in Europe than Germany or the EU as a bloc. In a report published in February and translated by the Sinification newsletter, Zhang Ji and Xue Sheng, professors at Fudan University, claimed that the Aukus agreement had damaged Franco-American relations, and that in the face of the Russian- Ukraine, France and the United States have divergent interests and attitudes towards Russia. All of this leads some in China to see Macron as a potentially friendlier Western leader than Joe Biden or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Macron will be joined for part of the visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who struck a your firm on China about the war in Ukraine. Von der Leyen said last week that far from being deterred by the atrocious and illegal invasion of Ukraine, President Xi maintains his boundless friendship with Putin Russia.
She said: How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for the future of EU-China relations.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday called China’s support for Russia over the invasion of Ukraine a blatant violation of Beijing’s commitments to the UN.
He can’t be on the aggressor’s side, Borrell said. There is a clear expectation of a permanent member of the UN Security Council to uphold the rules-based international order and China has a moral duty to contribute to a just peace.
The EU does not expect a significant change in China’s position but considers it crucial to continue to engage with the superpower, especially on trade issues.
In 2022, China was the EU’s third largest merchandise export partner and the EU’s largest import partner. EU leaders want to rebalance trade relations while tackling 27-nation bloc reliance on China in strategic sectors such as critical raw materials, IT-related technologies , semiconductors and clean technologies.
Macron has brought a delegation of 60 business leaders to Beijing, including the bosses of Airbus and EDF, some hoping to sign lucrative contracts and revive business relations that have slowed during the Covid pandemic.
Macron met with French residents in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of talks on Thursday with Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang and a state dinner in the evening. On Friday, he will travel to Guangzhou to meet with students before another dinner with Xi.
Macron and Von der Leyens’ visit follows recent trips by Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez as part of a campaign by European leaders to visit Beijing after that China dropped its zero-Covid restrictions in December 2022.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/05/macron-heads-china-hoping-talk-xi-jinping-changing-stance-ukraine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Priyanka ‘forgives’ Bollywood for cornering her
- BA appoints Reggie Lea as new Head Football Coach – Daily Leader
- Macron is counting on China to “bring Russia to its senses” DW 04/06/2023
- PM Modi accuses Congress and other parties of nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism
- Ticketpro – Great Bollywood Musical
- American Cricket Society dominates Malteenoes
- Graph of the Türkiye and Syria earthquake (png) | | westerngazette.ca
- Imran warns government of reprisals if elections are delayed
- When is the US ADP employment report and how could it affect EUR/USD?
- Salman Khan explains why ‘Hindi films don’t work’: Galat picture banaoge toh… | Bollywood
- Softball: Macalester opens MIAC game with split in Augsburg
- Here is the deepest fish ever filmed | Smart news