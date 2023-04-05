Macron arrives in China hoping to convince Xi to change his stance on Ukraine | Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron has arrived in China for a three-day state visit during which he hopes to deter Xi Jinping from supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine while developing European trade relations with Beijing.

Shortly after arriving in the Chinese capital, Macron said he wanted to push back against the idea that there was an inescapable spiral of rising tensions between China and the West.

China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and radical impact on the conflict, one way or the other, a French presidential official said of the war in Ukraine.

Macron also said he wanted to relaunch a strategic and global partnership with China, with a view to strengthening France’s trade ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

Paris sees China as a possible game-changer in the war: able to tip the scales positively through potential dialogue on the terms of an end to the conflict, or negatively if Beijing increases its support for Russia and provided him with weapons.

China has presented itself as seeking a peaceful solution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the friendly visit of Chinese presidents to Moscow last month and the announcement of a peace plan that most see as biased in favor of Russia has left Western countries worried.

French officials know that China will stop criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and not condemn the war in Ukraine, but Macron intends to underline the EU’s position on the danger of the conflict. China is seen as the only country capable of opening channels of communication to all parties to the conflict and exerting effective diplomatic pressure on Putin.

But Macron wants to stand firm on the Ukraine issue while adopting a pragmatic French stance described as an alternative to the directly confrontational tone often heard from the United States, an official said.

The French presidents’ visit, his first to China since the Covid pandemic, will include more than six hours of time with Xi, between meetings and banquets. A French official said human rights issues would be raised, including the treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities.

The main topics of discussion will be the war in Ukraine and the rebalancing of trade links after strict zero-Covid regulations, as well as the climate crisis and renewable energy. It will also be a question of renewing cultural ties and travel, Paris wishing to encourage Chinese tourists to return to France.

Many analysts in China see France as a stronger partner in Europe than Germany or the EU as a bloc. In a report published in February and translated by the Sinification newsletter, Zhang Ji and Xue Sheng, professors at Fudan University, claimed that the Aukus agreement had damaged Franco-American relations, and that in the face of the Russian- Ukraine, France and the United States have divergent interests and attitudes towards Russia. All of this leads some in China to see Macron as a potentially friendlier Western leader than Joe Biden or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron will be joined for part of the visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who struck a your firm on China about the war in Ukraine. Von der Leyen said last week that far from being deterred by the atrocious and illegal invasion of Ukraine, President Xi maintains his boundless friendship with Putin Russia.

She said: How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for the future of EU-China relations.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday called China’s support for Russia over the invasion of Ukraine a blatant violation of Beijing’s commitments to the UN.

He can’t be on the aggressor’s side, Borrell said. There is a clear expectation of a permanent member of the UN Security Council to uphold the rules-based international order and China has a moral duty to contribute to a just peace.

The EU does not expect a significant change in China’s position but considers it crucial to continue to engage with the superpower, especially on trade issues.

In 2022, China was the EU’s third largest merchandise export partner and the EU’s largest import partner. EU leaders want to rebalance trade relations while tackling 27-nation bloc reliance on China in strategic sectors such as critical raw materials, IT-related technologies , semiconductors and clean technologies.

Macron has brought a delegation of 60 business leaders to Beijing, including the bosses of Airbus and EDF, some hoping to sign lucrative contracts and revive business relations that have slowed during the Covid pandemic.

Macron met with French residents in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of talks on Thursday with Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang and a state dinner in the evening. On Friday, he will travel to Guangzhou to meet with students before another dinner with Xi.

Macron and Von der Leyens’ visit follows recent trips by Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez as part of a campaign by European leaders to visit Beijing after that China dropped its zero-Covid restrictions in December 2022.