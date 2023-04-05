Petrified ruling mafia won’t hold polls despite CS verdict: Imran





Words threats to impose martial law are unconstitutional Says nation should be ready for supreme court protection

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan made it clear on Wednesday that the ruling mafia will not hold elections despite the Supreme Court (SC) ruling in the postponement case. elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as they are petrified by loser.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PTI president said the Supreme Courts verdict was a big step towards Haqeeqi Azadi. Imran Khan has announced that he will celebrate Youm-i-Tashakur in over 75 cities across the four provinces following the SC verdict in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election postponement case.

He said that in his address to the nation, he will warn the nation of real threats. Imran Khan said the nation should be ready to take to the streets to demonstrate peacefully in support and protection of SC, which respects the Constitution.

PTI President Imran Khan’s speech on Thanksgiving Day would be broadcast live in major cities across the country.

According to the details, Imran Khan’s speech would be broadcast live at 9am across Punjab including Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Chand Da Qila in Gujranwala and Cricket Stadium in Sheikhupura.

Additionally, PTI District Office in Rawalpindi, PTI District Office in Sargodha, Kachehari Road, Clock Tower in Faisalabad, Kachhari Chowk in Jhang and Satellite Town in Chiniot.

In addition, the address would be broadcast at PTI Central Office in Sahiwal, Stadium Road, MA Jinnah Road in Okara would also be screened live at Sanam Cinema.

Press Club in Pakpattan, Changi No. 9 in Multan, Saraiki Chowk in Bahawalpur will show Imran Khan’s address on screen.

Additionally, the PTI Chairman’s address would be broadcast live at these locations at nine o’clock in the evening across Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sajawal, Tando Al Hayar, Dadu, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan; Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qamber and Kandhkot.

Also, Imran Khan would be streamed live at various locations in Balochistan such as Press Club in Quetta, Press Club in Zhob, Mazdoor Chowk in Dikki, Ziarat, Insaf House, Sanjawi Bazar, Qila Abdullah, Harnai, Mazdoor Chowk in Jafarabad and Allahwala. Chowk in Naseerabad.

Also, the address would be streamed live at Press Club at Ustad Muhammad, DC Chowk, Tehsil Road, Subhatpur, Mondra Chowk Hub at Lasbela, Bachakhan Chowk at Loralai, Zhob Road, Chamrok Chowk at Khuddar, Press Club at Jhal Magsi, PTI Office Girls College Road in Barkhan, PTI Khaksar Chowk Office in Pashin, PTI District Office, Qureshi Chowk and Musa Khel, Shirani.

Additionally, screens have been installed for the address at Qila Saifullah in Tehsil Chowk, Muslim Bagh Bazar as well.

Threats to impose unconstitutional martial law

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said threats of martial law were unconstitutional and added that the days of invoking martial law were now over.

In an interview with DW Urdu, Imran Khan called threats to impose martial law in Pakistan unconstitutional.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan interview with DW #____ pic.twitter.com/8QJfEaUUoW

— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 5, 2023

Khan said if the Supreme Court ruling is not accepted, does that mean the law in Pakistan is over and we are moving towards the law of the jungle?

The President of the PTI said that if the elected government did not have the authority and that authority was elsewhere, no administrative system could work.

Khan said the economy could not recover without political stability through the election. The ruling coalition saw its defeat in the elections.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan also added that Pakistan should undergo surgery to recover and big decisions are needed in time. The mandate for major decisions will only come through elections.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the former prime minister said the Sharif family would not accept an independent judiciary.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link, Khan said the leaders believed the PTI would be weakened by October and they would go to elections later. He added that PTI will never falter in October.

Imran Khan on the cover of Time

Meanwhile, the latest edition of Time magazine features a cover story about former Prime Minister Imran Khan, titled ‘The Astonishing Saga of Imran Khan’. The article caught the attention of PTI leaders, including former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry who shared it on his Twitter account along with a picture of the title page.

The article, like many Western magazines, offers a mixture of praise and criticism while analyzing the current political situation in Pakistan and projecting its future, as well as that of Mr. Khan. Time magazine conducted a Zoom interview with Mr. Khan, whom they quoted throughout the article to highlight his achievements and failures, and to back up their projections, both positive and negative, for Pakistan and Mr. Khan.

However, Mr Khan’s supporters expressed dissatisfaction with the article’s approach and criticized the magazine and its author, Charles Campbell. PTI supporter Maaz Ud Din said on Twitter that the comment ‘does not go beyond the West’s binary, myopic and misleading view of the Muslim world’ and called it ‘pathetic orientalism’. .

Another PTI supporter, Bia Agha, accused the article of employing “the Orientalist art of obscuring facts and hiding disdain under a cloak of objectivity”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/04/05/petrified-ruling-mafia-wont-hold-polls-despite-scs-verdict-imran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related