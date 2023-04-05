CNN and Fox News air Donald Trump’s post-impeachment speech, MSNBC skips it – Deadline





UPDATE: CNN cut short Donald Trump’s impeachment at Mar-a-Lago shortly before it ended, with presenter Anderson Cooper calling it a “recovery of every grievance” from the former president.

Fox News aired the 25-minute speech, while MSNBC skipped it, with Rachel Maddow telling viewers it was a rehash of her past grievances.

Trump’s speech was a bit of a test for the networks in how they will handle his presidential campaign, after criticism over how Trump’s rallies received extensive, unfiltered airtime in the 2016 cycle compared to his GOP rivals. His speech tonight had the added justification of coming on the day of his unprecedented arrest and indictment, but Maddow told viewers: ‘We don’t consider it newsworthy and there’s a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly spread false things.”

Cooper said the network was waiting for Trump to address the impeachment, which he did about 20 minutes into his remarks.

As he has done on Truth Social before, Trump attacked District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge handling the case, Juan Merchan.

Trump called Bragg a “failed local district attorney charging a former president of the United States for the first time in history, based on every pundit and legal analyst saying, ‘There is no case. There are no cases.

“But it’s much worse than that because he knew there was no case,” Trump said, calling the indictment “ridiculous.” He also called Merchan a “Trump hating judge with a Trump hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.” Merchan had warned the parties against rhetoric surrounding the case, including statements that could incite violence or endanger the safety of individuals. But he did not issue a gag order.

CNN planned to fact-check Trump’s remarks with Daniel Dale. CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump communications strategist, said her speech was “an airing of grievances, almost Donald Trump’s greatest hits.” But today, he is consolidating his place as the consummate leader of the Republican Party.

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump’s post-impeachment speech at Mar-a-Lago had all the makings of a campaign rally, as he took part in Proud to Be An American and chanted ‘USA, USA, USA’.

“I never thought something like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen,” Trump said as he released a list of grievances about the myriad investigations he faces.

CNN and Fox News carried the speech live, but not MSNBC, at least for now.

Rachel Maddow, hosting special coverage of the indictment, told viewers that “as far as we can tell, this is basically a campaign speech in which he repeats his same lies and allegations against his presumed enemies”.

She said Trump was airing his “normal list of grievances.”

“We don’t consider this newsworthy and there is a cost to us as a news agency in knowingly spreading false things,” she said, an indirect dig into Fox News’ revelations in the Dominion affair. She said the network will continue to monitor the speech for anything newsworthy.

The broadcast networks stuck to their regular lineup, having halted programming earlier in the day for special reports on the New York impeachment.

