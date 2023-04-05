Prince Harry to give evidence in Mirror Group Newspapers hacking case





Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday March 27, 2023. Picture: PA Wire/James Manning Prince Harry is due to return to the High Court in London in June to give evidence in his case against the Mirror editor over phone hacking allegations. The Duke of Sussex is one of several high-profile figures to seek damages against Mirror GroupNewspapers (MGN) for the alleged collection of unlawful information in its titles. The trial of four representative cases is due to begin on May 9 and last six to seven weeks. At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Julian Santos, for Harry and other senior figures complaining, said any witnesses on their side would testify in person. The plaintiffs are not asking any of their witnesses to testify by video link, Santos told the High Court in London. Thank you for subscribing. Close

It means the Duke, who is expected to give evidence, will make a second visit to the High Court this year. The trial in May will take place after Harry made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in March to attend three of four days of a preliminary hearing in his separate privacy complaint against AssociatedNewspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The judge in this case, in which other claimants include Sir Elton John, David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence, has not yet made its decision over whether the Mail should succeed in dismissing the pre-trial claim, after the publisher argued they were introduced too late and used confidential material submitted to the Leveson inquiry. The court also heard on Wednesday that lawyers for the four and MGN had created draft trial structure schedules, which list the Duke as taking the witness stand in early or mid-June. The two timetables, which are subject to revision, suggest evidence in Harry’s claim should take three days, including opening statements, his time on the witness stand and MGN’s witnesses. Last month, the four representative plaintiffs were selected as test cases to be tried from a wider group of people with claims. Others selected for trial are former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouses’ ex-wife Fiona Wightman and actor Michael Turner. MGN disputes the claims, arguing that some were filed too late. Other celebrities involved include singer and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of the late singer George Michael, former footballer and TV presenter Ian Wright and actor Ricky Tomlinson. MGN, publisher of titles such as the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, has already settled a number of complaints against it over illegal newsgathering, as has News GroupNewspapers, publisher of the now defunct newspapers News Of The World and The Sun (although he never admitted any responsibility for the allegations against The Sun). E-mail pged@pressgazette.co.uk to report errors, provide story tips, or send a letter for publication on our “Letters Page” blog

