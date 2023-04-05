When Finland matters more than Donald Trump





Photo: Johanna Geron/AP

Donald Trump’s impeachment in New York on Tuesday was just the second-biggest news story of the day. In Brussels, Finland abandoned its non-aligned status and officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, redrawing the map of Europe and strengthening the West’s frontline defense against Vladimir Putin. Finland’s accession to NATO was by far the most important and historic event on Tuesday.

It never would have happened if Trump was still in the Oval Office, rather than sitting in a Manhattan courtroom facing felony charges in a sordid case involving a porn star and the National Enquirer.

Trump has committed many crimes; in addition to those he was charged with on Tuesday in New York, he could soon face charges in at least three other criminal investigations.

But he never got the chance to follow through on his plans for what would have been his most historic crime: destroying NATO. Former aides say he planned to do so in his second term but was denied the chance when he was defeated in the 2020 presidential election.

Instead, NATO is expanding in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Sweden, which remained neutral for generations even during World War II, is also seeking NATO membership.

Trump’s indictment and Finland’s NATO membership come just days after the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, and the shadow of that grim, ill-started war still looms large on US domestic and foreign policy.

Revulsion against the war in Iraq and the broader war on terrorism has inadvertently led many American voters to Donald Trump. The ultimate trickster, he appealed to people willing to overturn the status quo, both at home and abroad. Trump responded to this sentiment by pushing for the United States to leave Afghanistan; his 2020 deal with the Taliban ultimately led to the U.S. withdrawal from the Biden administration in 2021.

After decades of appearing as an anachronism of the Cold War, NATO has re-emerged as the key alliance in today’s world.

But America’s withdrawal from NATO would have marked a tectonic geopolitical shift, just as Putin’s Russia once again became a threat to Western democracy. After decades of appearing as a Cold War anachronism, NATO has re-emerged as the key alliance in today’s world, providing crucial support to Ukraine as it seeks to defend itself against Russia.

But Trump was ready to throw out NATO. John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser in 2018 and 2019, has repeatedly said he is confident Trump would have pulled the United States out of NATO if he were re-elected in 2020. Other former Senior Trump administration officials, including John Kelly, who served as his chief of staff, also said they were constantly concerned that Trump might pull out of NATO. This would have effectively destroyed the alliance, since the United States provides the bulk of NATO’s military power.

Certainly, Putin was eager for Trump to do so; dismantling NATO would have served Putin’s ambition to rebuild Moscow’s empire. But Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has now backfired, convincing Finland and Sweden that they are safer in NATO than as neutral states. Polls showed that after Russia invaded Ukraine, 80% of Finnish voters were in favor of NATO membership.

Finland’s NATO membership is particularly damaging for Russia. The two countries share an 800-mile border, and Finland’s location on the Baltic Sea will make it easier for NATO to defend the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, smaller NATO nations than Putin repeatedly threatened. Thousands of Russian dissidents, including many Russian journalists, have fled to the Baltic states since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his crackdown on all forms of dissent in Russia.

With NATO support for Ukraine, Russia has suffered around 200,000 casualties since the start of the war. Putin’s only real hope is to hang on long enough for NATO’s support for Kyiv to dwindle. That could force Republicans to continue rallying around anti-NATO nominee Donald Trump as his legal troubles mount.

