Karnataka Election News: Congress wants candidates to avoid personal comments against PM Modi | Bangalore News

BENGALURU: Wary of a reversal if they aggressively criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Hindutva during Assembly election campaigns, the opposition Congress has reportedly told its candidates to focus only on highlighting from the failures of the BJP governments in the Center and in the State, the accusation of corruption by 40%, the price hike and the four “big” promises of the party before the poll.

Sources said the informal instructions were given during a meeting with the 124 candidates (whose names were announced in the first list) and state congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and the general secretary of AICC Randeep Surjewala. KPCC incumbent Chairman Ramalinga Reddy said: “Our electoral board will be BJP state and central government failures, 40% commission charges and issues such as rising prices and unemployment. “We will aggressively underline our sounding pledges. No decision has been made to avoid attacking PM Modi.”

With its anti-corruption campaign and inflationary traction, Congress is wary of giving the BJP ammunition to tip the scales. The party leadership wants candidates/officials to refrain from making personal comments against Modi or getting drawn into debates over the secularism of Hindutva.

“If we say anything against Modi, it will play a bigger role. Efforts will be made to change the narrative of the poll,” the Congress leadership reportedly told the candidates. “The BJP used a similar tactic in misrepresenting AICC Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments during the Gujarat elections. Let’s leave no room for that.” Over the past year, Congress has exercised caution on contentious issues involving religion. While he softened his initial aggressive stance on the hijab and halal, he sought to distance himself from the Urigowda-Nanjegowda issue although JD(S) official and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy fought more strongly against the BJP.

Congress did not oppose the government’s decision to remove the OBC’s 4% reserve for Muslims as vehemently as expected. He asked the candidates to speak out more about his four big poll promises because he thinks it will pay bigger dividends. The party announced 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2,000 per month for women heads of households, Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed graduates and 10 kg of rice per person from BPL families.

