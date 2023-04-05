Politics
China recalls millions of newspapers after Xi Jinping mistake
Foreign Policy's Memoir on China.
This week’s highlights: China recalls newspapers over policy error amid periodic national push to Thought of Xi Jinpingfrench president Emmanuel Macron visits China in another attempt to steer Xi away from Russia, and Beijing provokes New Delhi with a symbolic movement along their disputed border.
China recalls newspapers for Xi’s mistake
Millions of copies of the March 30 edition of the People’s Daily newspaper were recalled after an alleged political mistake, as China called slip-ups that went against the official government line. The error in question? The name of Chinese President Xi Jinping was omitted from a sentence that should have read, The central government with Comrade Xi Jinping at heart assesses the situation.
As the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the People’s Daily is sold at newsstands and distributed to universities, party offices and other institutions. All sellers have received notices requiring them to destroy the offending material. It may seem like an overreaction, but even small mistakes about China’s leadership are dangerous. And in written Chinese, it is easy to turn a name into a joke or an insult by misdirection or omission, even inadvertently. There is no capitalization or spacing between words; each character has several possible meanings.
For this reason, the characters of an emperor’s name were taboo; alternate words were used during their reign or a trait omitted from the character. Today, Chinese publishers tend to triple check that a leader’s name is not split between lines in the layout. Additionally, in authoritarian states, subtle changes in language such as omitting a name from an attendee list or changing the rank order can carry a lot of weight in messaging.
Now would be a bad time to make a mistake with Xi’s name, especially one that might be read with some scope as suggesting he might be absent from the heart of government. China is currently in the midst of a period big boost for the Thought of Xi Jinping, in which leaders recount various trivialities as required reading. Anything about Xi’s position and his cult of personality is an even more sensitive topic than usual.
These Xi Jinping Thought campaigns do little to endear the president to party members. Unlike the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, whose works included many blood and thunder and whose ideas were inspiring (if it was mostly for bad ends), Xi Jinping’s thinking is boring. It follows a familiar style of Chinese political writing, with every line seemingly used before. If an excerpt from a 15-minute broadcast gives any clue: Promote the spirit of the party’s grand foundation, never forget the original intention, and keep the mission in mind.
Over the next few weeks, all CCP branches in China, from local government offices to those inside foreign companieswill spend hours perusing Xi Jinping’s thought, in addition to regular meetings and reviews on the subject. This is partly because Xi’s position is currently both extremely powerful and somewhat fragile. While he maintains almost unprecedented control over the security services, the party and the media, he is still grappling with the failure of his key zero-COVID policy and with growing doubts on its economic and geopolitical leadership.
Banality helped Xi rise to power in the first place. After all, he seemed like a complete product of the CCP system, which led his fellow leaders to underestimate the power he would take for himself. And these regular campaigns for Xi Jinping Thought reassert Xi’s control not by making his leadership attractive, but by making him seem inescapable. In other words, readings will continue until morale improves.
All of this explains why excluding Xi’s name from the paper is such a grave mistake that is sure to see the editors involved fired, demoted or fined, as is common practice. According to a member of staff I spoke to, notices have already been put out in the People’s Daily and subordinate documents such as the world times reminding people to avoid similar mistakes. (Due to the taboo nature of the error, the review of course did not specify the error.)
Romanian newspapers would have had staff members whose only job was to make sure the name of dictator Nicolae Ceausescus was always spelled correctly. It may be time for Chinese newspapers to follow suit.
Macron visits China. This week, French President Emmanuel Macron is in China, would still have done another attempt to persuade Xi to distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Any calls Separating China from Russia now seems almost illusory. Beijing has not moved away from Moscow, with whom it shares hostility towards Washington, and which the Chinese media presents as a victim of NATO.
However, Macron’s visit reflects European unease over the US-China rivalry and the belief that European states might need China at a later date. (This does not necessarily reflect the position of the Baltic States, which tend to favor working with Taiwan.) In Europe, some hope for reconciliation with China lingers even as attitudes towards Beijing have hardened in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, aggressive Chinese diplomacy and Chinese support for the invasion. Russian from Ukraine. Of course, the sheer size of the Chinese market plays a role in this approach.
Macron arrives in China after violent protests at home in response to his heavy-handed pension reforms. Ironically, China is about to announce an increase in its retirement age Soon; it is already one of the lowest in the world: 60 for men, 55 for women. The increase could provoke its own wave of protests, although much more localized and less dramatic than those in France.
Border tensions with India. The border dispute between China and India is heating up again after Beijing announced measures to standardize the place names that India claims as its territory in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China claims much of the state as part of Tibet; Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops briefly occupied this area during China’s war with India in 1962. Beijing also plans to upgrade the official status from two border towns to towns signaling that more money and more troops are likely to arrive.
These moves come as China actually expelled two of the remaining Indian journalists in the country thanks to visa freezes, a common tool the Chinese government has used in recent years to drastically reduce the number of foreign journalists operating in China. The latest decision came in response to India’s non-renewal of a Xinhua correspondent’s visa.
DoDs making a list and double checking it by Jack Detsch and Robbie Gramer
China has been waging an all-out spy war for decades by Calder Walton
Israel is somewhere it’s never been before by Aaron David Miller and Daniel C. Kurtzer
China is purging bankers after financial frenzy. The latest targets of Xi’s purges are high-profile bankers, with more than 20 people now under investigation by authorities, including Li Xiaopeng, head of the China Everbright government corporation, and Liu Liange, president of the Bank of China. Bankers in China have had it relatively easily over the past decade, even as other state-owned companies have seen periodic purges. But they have become a key part of Corruption and political indulgence in other industries, offering cheap loans on faulty grounds.
A campaign against corruption in sport also continues with a major figure in Chinese soccer being picked up this week, as well as officials in sports as varied as rowing. The reach of these latest purges in multiple areas shows how much Xi’s small campaigns have altered the underlying dynamics of corruption in a one-party state. Every time someone drops, there are a dozen people waiting to set up new deals for them.
Australia is joining the TikTok ban train. Australia is the latest country to ban the TikTok app on government apparatus, which also affects media companies such as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. While phone limits are common in the security and intelligence world, they are generally less onerous across government.
The video-sharing app, owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, is now fighting losing legal and political battles on multiple fronts it once was suffered mainly in the hands of censorship regimes. Brendan Carr, member of the United States Federal Communications Commission, spoke endorsing Indias 2020 TikTok ban earlier this year.
