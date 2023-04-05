I looked at what really happened in New York on Tuesday, and yuck.





There were only about 50 people for Trump when I arrived at 9am. One, hoisting a large American flag over his shoulder, patiently gave interviews to reporters lining up in front of him. (Yes, there was actually a line.)

A Trump supporter was being guarded by Comedy Central security as she was falsely interviewed by the Daily Shows Jordan Klepper. A while later, a newcomer appeared and stripped off his coat, revealing an ill-fitting American flag print jumpsuit with seemingly nothing underneath. He raised his fist and chanted weakly, using an inner voice, Trump, Trump, Trump Within seconds he was swarmed by two dozen photographers.

In Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, the energy picked up as Trump prepared to face his arraignment on 34 counts. But it was mostly the same thing. Soon came a group of six black men wearing Blacks for Trump t-shirts, along with another man carrying a giant flag that said Trump or death. All were quickly overrun. Paying someone money is not a crime! the Trump or die guy shouted into the microphone of an obliging reporter.

The media is acting worse than TMZ, said Tony Lopez, who came to midtown Manhattan from the Bronx. They take advantage of a man in overalls. This should be a national mental health campaign. I asked him what the press should do instead. Relax, measure their blood pressure, he says. (Right.) Trump called out his supporters, i.e. the media. The media gave him a billion dollars worth of free publicity, and they’re doing it again. When he told his followers, get out, they did not disappoint him.

When asked why he was here too, he laughed. I went to see the circus, he said.

I arrived this afternoon as someone who has seen the full force that Trump can bring to his supporters. On January 6, 2021, in DC, I saw him tell an angry mob, We’re fighting like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country. That day, they listened. The former president has echoed similar rhetoric over the past two weeks. And some of the reporters outside the courthouse had seen firsthand the power he used to summon at his rallies even before he was president. There was an undeniable reason to be there.

Still, I wasn’t the only one to question some things professionally on Tuesday. When I tried to talk to other reporters present about how they felt, a couple yelled at me. Others wearily signed up, but made sure I wouldn’t use their names. As one Chicago media photographer who volunteered said, what’s really fun is when you have a charismatic protester, it’s like honey bees with the press. He added: I am equally guilty.

Over time, protesters and counter-protesters grew weary. Neither had much to show for themselves. Go get another mask! a Trump supporter shouted at a counter-protester. Go get another Big Gulp! shouted his target.

It was crowded when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was scheduled to deliver a speech. She was in and out in about 10 minutes. I stood only two feet from her megaphone and could barely understand what she was saying. The counter-protesters had been handing out whistles and noisemakers, and I can say with confidence that very few, despite all the hype, heard a word.

After I was able to escape the pressure of about 100 people trying to get as close to the congresswoman as possible, I stayed for a while having fun with a Trump impersonator. I asked him what he thought about participating in his impeachment. I told them it takes strength and endurance, OK, he said. Peacefully, but you must be very angry. Very angry. Extremely angry. Peacefully. We call this peaceful anger.

The New York Police Department, which was out in force for the event, had split the park into two halves to keep opposite sides separated. It all happened in a predictable, depressing way: three gay men on the anti-Trump side shouted and insulted a woman. She responded using anti-gay slurs. On the anti-Trump side, a group resisted when a Fox News reporter came in shouting: Get out! A man took an impressive puff of a joint and blew the smoke in the reporters’ faces. She walked away, indifferent.

At the edge of the barricaded sections, where most people were shouting at each other, two people managed to have a conversation. Maverick (real name), a Trump supporter, asked Juliette on the anti-Trump side if she was at all concerned that the case could set a dangerous precedent. Yes, but people should be responsible for their crimes, she replied. She asked him if he thought it was possible for Trump to take advantage of people like him to get off the hook. He admitted that might be true. Well, it was a pleasure talking to you, he said. It’s good to talk to you too, she said.

I then asked them separately if they learned anything from the interaction. They both gave basically similar answers, that spending some time off the internet might be helpful. I think we all need to get off Twitter for a little while. Were all keyboard warriors, Juliette said.

Still, it continued. Trump side: Liberals are mentally deranged! Anti-Trump side: Your mother is mentally deranged! A man with an American flag paced back and forth chanting, Two genders!

When Trump finally arrived, there were cheers from his opposition. His followers seemed a little wary, which I wasn’t used to. A woman who said she was from Manhattan sat on a bench nearby, her head in her hands. I can’t believe they did that, she told me.

It’s unclear what will happen to this lawsuit, whether the case will be too weak or whether the other cases the former president faces will prove stronger. Some polls report that it has bolstered Trump’s 2024 presidential race, although his presumed main challenger, Ron DeSantis of Florida, has yet to declare his candidacy. If nothing else, the scene outside the court suggested that Trump’s most fervent base is waiting to see what happens. The reporters there, angry or not, were clearly assessing a new playing field in real time.

Meanwhile, just a block from this park in all directions, New York continued as normal. Jerrica had just left the courthouse where Trump was still being arrested wearing a gorgeous wedding dress. I told her that I was happy for her. I’m happy for me! But I didn’t know I was going to get out of this chaos, she says. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life. I asked if I could take a picture of her with the chaos behind her. She said no, got in a taxi and left.

