Erdogan: Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque are a red line for Turkey





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday condemned the Israeli police raid on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, which led to clashes with worshipers, calling such acts inside the mosque a “line red” for Turkey, Reuters reported. “I condemn the despicable acts against the first qiblah of Muslims in the name of my country and my people, and call for an end to the attacks as soon as possible,” Erdogan said in a speech at a meeting of breaking the fast. dinner. “It’s called the politics of repression, the politics of blood, the politics of provocation. Turkey can never remain silent and impassive in the face of these attacks,” Erdogan charged. “Getting our hands on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and trampling on the sanctity of the Haram al-Sharif is a red line for us.” His comments follow clashes that erupted on Tuesday night, when police forces entered Al-Aqsa Mosque after worshipers barricaded themselves inside and refused to leave. Hundreds have been arrested. The clashes erupted again under similar circumstances on Wednesday evening. According to Palestinian Arab reports, at least 11 people were arrested. Footage posted online shows some of the worshipers fleeing the Temple Mount in large numbers. Erdogan’s comments come despite the fact that Israel and Turkey officially announced last August that they would normalize relations by sacking ambassadors and consuls, after years of tension. In December, Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, presented her credentials to Erdogan. Last month, Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel, Akir zkan Torunlar, presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog. After the Israeli elections last November, Erdogan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone for 12 minutes. During the conversation, Erdogan congratulated Netanyahu on his election victory. The two leaders agreed that they would cooperate to usher in a new era in Israeli-Turkish relations. (Israel National News’ North American bureau will keep you posted until the start of Passover in New York. The time automatically displayed on all Israel National News stories, however, is Israeli time.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/369710 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related