Assam BJP MLA urges PM Modi to demolish Taj Mahal, calls for inquiry into whether Shah Jahan loved Mumtaz





Assam BJP MP urges PM Modi to demolish Taj Mahal Guwahati: Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has sparked a row after he made a bizarre remark questioning if Shah Jahan really likes Mumtaz and even called for an investigation into it. He asked why the Mughal ruler married three other wives after Mumtaz if he loved her so much. “In 1526 the Mughals came to India and then built the Taj Mahal. Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal with the money taken from the Hindu kings and it was our money. He made the Taj Mahal for his fourth wife “He married seven wives and Mumtaz was the fourth wife. If he loved Mumtaaz so much, then why did he marry more women later on,” Rupjyoti Kurmi said. Shah Jahan should be investigated whether he really liked Mumtaz or not, Assam BJP MP Rupjyoti Kurmi has said. He even urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider tearing down landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar and Red Fort. The Assam MP also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build temples at the places where these monuments currently stand. “I urge the Prime Minister to immediately demolish the Taj Mahal and the Qutub Minar. In place of these two monuments, the most beautiful temples in the world should be built. The architecture of these two temples should be such that no other monument could not be even closer to them, ”said the lawmaker. Kurmi further stated that he was ready to donate at least his one and a half year salary for the construction of the temples. Rupjyoti Kurmi, a four-time MP and once outspoken critic of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, moved from Congress to the BJP in June 2021. He previously won the Mariani Assembly seat on the Congress ticket. After joining the BJP, Kurmi was re-elected to the Assembly in the same constituency. NCERT deletes texts on the Mughal Empire His remark on Mughal monuments comes at a time when NCERT is under fire for allegedly revising Class 12 textbooks to remove texts on the Mughal Empire from “Themes in Indian History – Part 2”. . The book no longer contains the chapters under “Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centurys)”. Several other manuals have also undergone revisions in addition to this one. Many poems and passages from Hindi textbooks have also been revised by NCERT. Asked about deletions from textbooks, an NCERT official said: “The subject matter expert group had recommended deleting texts on Gandhi. This was only accepted last year. It was not mentioned in the streamlined content list due to an oversight. Any content missing from the list will be notified within a day or two.” Notably, in accordance with the updated curriculum, NCERT removed chapters and topics related to Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal courts (c. 16th and 17th centuries) from the history book Themes in Indian History-Part II. The Class 12th Civics book is also updated, NCERT removed chapters such as American Hegemony in World Politics and The Cold War Era. In addition, chapters on the rise of popular movements and the era of one-party rule are removed from the class 12 textbook “Politics in India since Independence”.

