Trump’s impeachment show shows the nation is still fascinated by chaos

From the moment he walked down the golden Trump Tower escalator on June 16, 2015, Donald Trump has been the man the world couldn’t help but stare at. So it was again on Tuesday, a day that epitomized the perverse fascination with the former president and the extent to which he degraded the high office he once held.

Tuesday was show day, a word so often associated with Donald Trump’s name. Television cameras tracked the former president and his motorcade’s every move through the streets of Manhattan. Both pro and anti-Trump forces gathered near the courthouse. Non-stop commentary on cable TV detailed every step of the way. And yet, there was a sad, almost pathetic side to it.

Sad and pathetic not only for Trump, but for the country. Trump is the protagonist of this drama, the main actor, but the impact has been wide and deep. It’s a different country than it was before Trump ran for president eight years ago, angrier, more divided and less tolerant of one another.

History is an overused word in these situations. It was overused on Tuesday during media coverage hours. Never mind that no former president has ever been charged in a criminal case. Never mind that no former president has ever been prosecuted and brought to justice like any other criminal defendant, although none of the others have been accompanied by the Secret Service for their own personal protection.

It was history, yes, but most sordid. The case itself seems unworthy of all the attention. It centered on hidden money paid to an adult film actress and falsifying business records, 34 counts in all.

Republicans were almost unanimous in attacking the indictment as politically motivated legal experts debated whether it was a case that should be brought, especially against a former president, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has yet to prove charges that critics say are flimsy.

When the former president left Trump Tower, and before getting into his SUV to drive to the courthouse, he offered a clenched fist and a raised arm to the bank of cameras trained on him. But there was no broad smile or thumbs-up that he offered so many other times. By the time he arrived for his arraignment he looked a lot like the accused that he is now perhaps humiliated but clearly defiant and no doubt angry.

It was obvious that this was something new and unsettling for Trump, who was thrust into a forum where he lacked the kind of control he usually enjoys. The unease was clear in the steely look on his face as he briefly walked past the cameras, flanked in front and behind by law enforcement, as he made his way to the courtroom where the indictment was read and where he pleaded not guilty. It was clear in the first photo from the courtroom, her head tilted towards the camera but with a restrained, almost vulnerable look on her face. It was clear because he was avoiding the reporters on his way out.

Trump has been impeached many, many more than once for trying to extort Ukraine’s president into digging up Joe Biden before the 2016 campaign, then again for his role in inciting the mob who attacked the US Capitol on January 6. 2021. Indicted but acquitted. They were political arenas, with elected prosecutors in a Democratic-controlled House and jurors in a Republican-controlled Senate.

Tuesday marked another first for Trump, this time charged in court, an arena where citizen jurors will ultimately decide his fate, a forum where, presumably, Trump never wanted to be. In the eyes of his detractors, he is finally held accountable in court. But if he is not found guilty in this case, it will be one more example of his characteristic ability to evade his pursuers.

More serious charges may be forthcoming, involving his handling of classified documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate, his role in the attack on the Capitol under the auspices of the Justice Department and Special Counsel Jack Smith and a separate case in Fulton County, Georgia, involving allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in that state. Tuesday can turn out to be a warm-up for upcoming events, an exhibition waiting for something bigger. Or not. With Trump, the only certainty is spectacle.

The new reality is that Trump will be a presidential candidate whose silent money case will be pending in New York and possibly other cases pending in other courts. If that’s not a distraction for Trump and how could it not be? all of this will play out throughout the campaign in a way that will, once again, break the norm. Democrats want to believe this will ultimately hurt Trump’s hopes of winning back the White House in 2024. But in a country so evenly divided, no one can predict that with certainty.

This is where Trump has brought the country. His first campaign broke so many political norms and he survived controversies that would have brought down most politicians. His presidency brought chaos and turmoil, not to mention lies and hatred, yet again a norm-breaking term like no other in the country’s history. His post-presidency was an extension of his presidency.

Throughout his years in the political spotlight, Trump has never shied away from asserting that he is being unfairly investigated, that he is being unjustly persecuted by his political opponents. He went after all his rivals, made savage accusations against some of them, attacked FBI and Justice Department officials and threatened violence and when he lost the 2020 election against Biden, he falsely claimed the election was stolen and has persisted in those accusations to this day. Each tweet was consumed and amplified by friend and foe.

When he announced his candidacy in 2015, he received unprecedented media coverage. He was, after all, a fascinating candidate more famous than politician, a swaggering developer with a much-loved reality TV show that chronicled his life in the tabloids for decades. But the attention was nonetheless outsized and gave his candidacy a boost that eventually landed him in the White House, but not without political skill on the part of the candidate himself.

In his post-presidency, Trump has at times found himself virtually ignored. His campaign rallies attract minimal mainstream media coverage and his social media posts have far less power than before. In this way, he appeared to be a somewhat diminished figure. Yet Trump has captured the nations’ attention over the past 48 hours, highlighting why he is the frontrunner to become the Republican nominee in 2024.

The indictment in New York was as if Trump himself was orchestrating everything again, an event that would place him once again in the headlines and in the spotlight of the cameras. The latest example began Monday with television cameras covering the takeoff of his private jet as Trump left his Florida home for New York. Coverage resumed as the jet made its long flight to the runway at LaGuardia Airport and then, in true OJ Simpson fashion, there was live coverage of its motorcade leaving the airport and arriving at Trump Tower.

There was no holding back, although there are many other important events going on in the world right now, no holding back, apparently, because this was history and history, big or small, must be covered in stuffy detail. Trump is the go-to politician, and all eyes were once again on him. It was the kind of round-the-clock attention he had always craved, attracting the kind of television audiences that are the coin of the kingdom in his mind.

But by then, all the coverage, all the attention, all the commentary, all the videos and photos were in the service of putting Trump in the dock, under arrest, brought to trial, released under his own commitment, then back to the future. For a few moments, perhaps one day, it was a Donald Trump who was no longer larger than life, and a country left to contemplate how it got to this point.

