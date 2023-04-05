President Joko Widodo urges DPR to complete Asset Forfeiture Bill





ZONABANTEN.com-Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged the DPR to complete the asset forfeiture bill. This was done to facilitate the process of dealing with criminal acts of corruption. The asset forfeiture bill was indeed a government initiative and we will continue to press for it to be resolved by the DPR as soon as possible, Jokowi said. The President of the Republic of Indonesia explained that deliberations on the Asset Forfeiture Bill are still ongoing in the DPR (House of Representatives). From there, Jokowi hopes the asset forfeiture law will make it easier to prosecute criminal acts of corruption. Ratification of the law can provide clear legal justice in confiscating the assets of corruptors once this has been proven. Also Read: Inviting Glory of Nuzulul Quran, Here Are 7 Benefits and 3 Meanings of Nuzulul Quran “I hope the asset forfeiture law will facilitate the resolution of the main process of criminal acts of corruption after it has been proven, because the legal framework is clear,” he said. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, hinted at the Asset Forfeiture Bill and requested DPR RI Commission III Chairman Bambang Wuryanto to complete and ratify the bill immediately. asset forfeiture bill. In a joint meeting with members of DPR Commission III, Mahfud said the Asset Forfeiture Act would facilitate the handling of suspected irregular transactions worth IDR 349 ​​trillion at the Ministry of Finance.

