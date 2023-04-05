On trip to China, French President Macron hopes to change Xi’s stance on Ukraine





1/3 Thursday’s scheduled meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping would mark Macron’s first face-to-face talks with Xi since the Chinese president visited the Lysis Palace in 2019 (pictured). File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License picture April 5 (UPI) — French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during their current trip to China. The two leaders arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, as the official visit ends Saturday. Macron should try to get China to change its current stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine. These are Macron’s first in-person talks with Xi since the Chinese president’s visit to the Lyse Palace in 2019. “China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and radical impact on the conflict, one way or the other,” said a visiting French presidential official. said The Guardian. Shortly after arriving in China, Macron himself said it was his desire to combat the narrative that there is an “inevitable spiral of growing tension” between the West and China. Macron had previously attempted to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022, shortly before the military invasion of the country. A few days later, during a trip to Ukraine, Macron said he had received assurances from Putin that Russia would not escalate tensions, which ultimately turned out to be false. It was around this time that Macron publicly said he wanted a face-to-face meeting with Xi to directly address the situation in Ukraine and China’s influence on Russia. Macron reportedly found common ground with Chinese proposals that would end the current conflict. A French spokesperson refers to the common interest as “points of convergence with the Chinese proposals”. The French president said he also hoped to strengthen trade relations between his country and China. Macron’s well-meaning approach is seen as almost opposite to von der Leyen’s. The Belgian-born German politician recently gave a speech to a European think tank during which she took direct aim at China and its leaders. “Our relationship with China is far too important to be jeopardized by not setting clear terms of healthy engagement. It is clear that our relationship has become more distant and more difficult in recent years,” von der said. Leyen. said at the end of March during a speech at the Mercator Institute for China Studies and European Policy Centre. “We have been seeing a very deliberate hardening of China’s overall strategic posture for some time now. And that is now being accompanied by an increase in increasingly assertive actions.” The 64-year-old leader, who is in China at Macron’s invitation, also directly criticized the relationship between Xi and Putin. “There was a stark reminder of this last week in Moscow during President Xi’s state visit. Far from being put off by the atrocious and illegal invasion of Ukraine, President Xi maintains his “friendship without limits” with Putin”, she declared during a press conference. this March speech. She surmised that the shifting relationship between the two countries is likely the result of China’s attempt to gain additional leverage over Russia as it persists in its war in Ukraine.

