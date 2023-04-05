What happens next in People v. donald trump





About a week from Tuesday

Prosecutors are expected to hand over to Trump’s defense team the first installment of discovery documents, including grand jury transcripts and exhibits, as well as witness statement notes for those who testified before the grand jury. jury.

Around June 10

Prosecutors are to hand over to the defense the second installment of discovery documents, including documents they received in response to subpoenas, other witness documents and some police documents.

date unknown

Prosecutors will turn over a third installment of discovery documents, including some internal District Attorney’s Office emails that are considered discoverable under the law. Obviously, the defense has a right to see every email discovered in this case, but those emails aren’t usually the most important pieces, one of the judge’s assistant prosecutors told the judge on Tuesday.

August 8

All motions must be filed with the court. Trump’s defense attorneys could file a motion to dismiss the indictment, a motion to argue that the statute of limitations has expired, or a motion to argue that the charges should be downgraded to misdemeanors.

September 19

Prosecutors are to file their responses to Trump’s motions.

December 4

The next court date in the case. The judge will make his decisions on the requests. Blanche, Trump’s lawyer, asked the judge to excuse Trump from appearing in person at this hearing, citing the cost and burden of security measures required by his visit to the courthouse, but the judge denied this request. . The judge added, however, that if any reason arose why your client was unable to appear on that date, something unforeseen, you can certainly execute it by me.

