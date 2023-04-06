Turkey-Bosnia security deal raises concerns over rights and freedoms

Nordic/Stockholm Monitor

Turkey and Bosnia have reached a security cooperation agreement that includes sharing operational intelligence, training and donating equipment, raising concerns that Turkey could use the deal to export rights abuses of man to Bosnia.

In the text of the agreement, obtained by Nordic Monitor, the two countries pledge to cooperate in the fight against transnational organized crime, including money laundering, cybercrime, migrant smuggling, terrorism and crime. economic and financial.

The agreement, currently awaiting approval in the Turkish parliament, was signed on September 20, 2020. It is expected to be approved by both the parliamentary committee and the general assembly soon.

The agreement’s provisions on cooperation on terrorist offenses are causing problems for the Bosnian authorities given the way the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labels all of its critics, opponents and dissidents as terrorists.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of Turks, including journalists, politicians, lawyers and human rights defenders, have been investigated, prosecuted and/or sentenced jail time under Turkey’s anti-terrorism laws that were heavily abused in sham trials despite having nothing to do with terrorism or violence.

Turkish President's letter submitted to parliament asking for approval of the Bosnia agreement:

It is no surprise that Turkey is by far the leader in the number of prisoners sentenced for terrorism in Europe according to the 2021 report of the Council of Europe’s annual penal statistics on prison populations, better known as SPACE I , published in April 2022. The report showed 32,006 of those convicted of a terrorism-related crime are currently behind bars in 47 European countries, including Turkey.

A total of 30,555 of these people, or 95% of the entire prison population in Europe, are in Turkish prisons for terrorism. Turkey is followed by the Russian Federation with 1,026 prisoners, or 3.2% of the total number of terrorist prisoners. Spain is in third place with 195 detainees.

Erdogans turning the criminal justice system into a tool for suppressing dissent has been criticized by international human rights organizations and the United Nations.

Therefore, this poses a challenge for the Bosnian authorities when it comes to implementing the cooperation agreement in the fight against terrorism-related offenses and sharing its experience with Turkey.

Article 2 of the agreement, which relates to cooperation in relation to terrorist offences, stipulates that cooperation in the fight against terrorism includes, in particular, cooperation relating to the exchange of information, intelligence and assessments , and operational cooperation on terrorist organizations and their modus operandi, terrorist acts, the financing of terrorism, affecting the security of the Parties, and the techniques and methods used in the prevention, fight and suppression of terrorism.

The Glen Movement, a group inspired by Erdogan’s enemy Fethullah Glen, who lives in the United States, has borne the brunt of this crackdown for nearly a decade. President Erdogan turned against the Glen movement after major corruption investigations in December 2013 that incriminated Erdogan, his family members, and his business and political associates.

In February 2014, two months after the corruption scandal rocked his government, Erdogan orchestrated terror investigations into the movement without any evidence that Glen or anyone affiliated with the movement had committed terrorist acts. In May 2016, in a politically motivated movement. the Erdogan government has labeled the movement a terrorist group.

During parliamentary deliberations on approving similar security protocols with other countries, Turkish government officials openly admitted that such agreements would aid the Turkish government’s efforts to crack down on those affiliated with the Glen movement in other countries. country.

Moreover, at the insistence of Turkish officials, the agreement includes provisions on how to regulate the media in the fight against terrorist offenses, which has been a continuous pattern in such agreements signed by Turkey with dozens countries in recent years, especially with countries that have problems with democracy, human rights and freedom of the press.

The agreement stipulates that in the fight against terrorism, the parties shall prevent the activities of the visual and written media of terrorist organizations and their front institutions operating in their territory against the other party and both parties consider them as terrorist organizations and take the appropriate measures in this regard according to their national legislation.

Full text of the Security Cooperation Agreement between Turkey and Bosnia:

The Erdogan government has used counterterrorism laws to shut down nearly 200 media outlets since 2016, including the country’s largest daily newspaper, Zaman, and major television networks, and imprisoned more than 100 journalists on bogus terrorism charges. The government also went after journalists living outside Turkey and called on European governments to force them back home in order to silence their voices. European countries have rejected Turkey’s demands, making it clear that journalistic activity is not considered a terrorist offense in democracies.

President Erdogan submitted the 12-article deal to parliament for ratification on March 31, and the president’s office sent the deal to the Foreign Affairs Committee for debate on April 3.

The two countries have also committed to exchanging information by monitoring the movement of technological equipment and all kinds of weapons and ammunition that can be used in the preparation and commission of terrorist acts with the aim of preventing organizations terrorists to acquire this equipment.

The agreement allows both sides to appoint liaison officers and other crime experts to increase the efficiency of interaction and coordination of joint actions. According to the text, the parties will implement training programs and courses and conduct projects to analyze the nature, dynamics and forms of terrorism.

The text was signed in Sarajevo by Turkish Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu and his Bosnian counterpart Selmo Cikotic, then Bosnian Security Minister. The agreement is valid for five years and will be automatically extended. According to the text, each of the parties must notify the other of its intention to terminate at least six months in advance.