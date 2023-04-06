Is Donald Trump Mugshot real?





The ceremony surrounding Donald Trump’s arrest in New York was in some ways grander than the arrest itself, with the former president quickly and quietly leaving behind the hundreds of people who had gathered outside the criminal court in Manhattan to see him on Tuesday.

His unsealed indictment details 34 counts of falsifying business documents and includes bills from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and checks from 2017 for payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Prior to the arrest, speculation arose whether Trump would be treated like the other defendants, including having his photo taken. According to a post on social media, it has become a reality.

Donald Trump, shown leaving Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023, was pictured in ‘mugshot’ photos shared on social media. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges revealed Tuesday in New York. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Requirement

A tweet from @nathaliejacoby1, posted April 4, 2023, viewed 783,000 times, shows what appears to be Donald Trump wearing a blue top for a photo ID.

The tweet reads: “On a level of 1-10, are you happy that Trump was ARRESTED?”

Facts

The seriousness of the charges against Trump should not be underestimated. Each of the 34 charges he faces could result in a four-year sentence, which means the former president could face more than 100 years in prison if convicted and receives the maximum sentence for each charge.

Trump’s protest that the case amounts to a politically motivated witch hunt, aimed at discrediting him, would no doubt be further fueled if a mugshot had been released of him, stripped of his navy blue suit and his characteristic scarlet tie.

However, the image shared in the tweet is not real.

As confirmed by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, the former president did not take a mugshot as part of his impeachment.

Tacopina said before Trump’s visit to New York: “The president will not be handcuffed.

“As for a mugshot, perp walk, like I said, I’m sure they’ll try to make sure they get some joy out of it by scrolling it. But I think that’s a different situation. It’s a lot of the groups involved here and I don’t think they’re going to allow this to become a circus, as much as humanly possible.”

Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez told Newsweek that mugshots are typically used if a defendant becomes a fugitive so authorities have a photo to find them, unnecessary for a former president.

“Failing to take a photo ID is not a violation of equal rights or a violation of equal protection,” Rodriguez said. “The fact that he is treated differently in some ways has nothing to do with Donald Trump as a man. It has to do with him as an ex-president.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, also argued ahead of Trump’s appearance that there was no need for a former president to pose for a photo.

“Mugshots are for people so you recognize who they are,” Habba told CNN. “He’s the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country right now, so there’s no need for that. There’s no need for theater.”

New York also stopped releasing electronic snaps in 2019, except in circumstances where it serves law enforcement purposes, such as finding a missing or wanted person.

There are several other clues that tell us that the photo is fake and likely the product of AI image generation. First, Trump appeared in court wearing a suit. Since he was not imprisoned, it would seem illogical for him to change into other clothes.

His face also lacks a lot of photorealistic detail, as if it had been passed through a filter to soften his features. Apart from his face, there are also no shadows in the shot.

Also, the lettering on the wall behind him appears to have been randomly generated. Several of the characters appear completely unreadable, such as one right next to Trump’s left ear and another between a “0” and a “D” also to his left.

Similarly, randomly generated text appeared on another AI-generated photo of Trump produced for an article about his arrest in Britain’s The Spectator magazine.

Although Trump may not have posed for a photo, the theatrics of one did not escape the notice of his campaign team, who released a fake photo of the former president as part of of a fundraising tool. Trump’s team emailed the fake photo on t-shirts, which were priced at $47.

“What better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER RETURN our country to the tyranny of the left than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their own ‘GUILTY NOT’ t-shirts,” the email offering the shirts said. .

decision

FAKE.

Aside from Trump’s lawyers who said before his arraignment that he would not appear in a mugshot, the purpose of such a photo would be to identify a defendant if he becomes a fugitive. As one of the most recognizable faces in the world, identification wouldn’t be a problem if Trump got away.

There are a number of other clues that this is a fake, including the fact that Trump is wearing a jumpsuit despite not being booked, and simply the sheer improbability that the Manhattan court deals with a photo ID for a matter as important and delicate as the arrest of a former president. .

It looks like the image was created using AI. Clues include a lack of full photorealistic detail and background text artifacts, similar to other AI-generated mugshots produced elsewhere.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Checking Team

