UK tied with Russia for trust in political system, study finds





The UK is tied with Russia on trust in the functioning of the political system – ranking in the bottom half of countries, according to a global survey. Only one in six British citizens (17%) surveyed say they are very satisfied with the functioning of the political system, with twice that proportion (32%) saying they are dissatisfied. The analysis of 23 countries, by the Policy Institute at King’s College London (KCL), was carried out as part of the World Values ​​Survey (WVS) – one of the largest and most comprehensive academic social surveys. widely used in the world. The latest UK data was collected in 2022, a year in which Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister after his government came under investigation for Covid breaches during the lockdown, while Liz Truss held the position for 44 days before stepping down. The data was collected in 2022, a year which saw the resignation of two prime ministers (Gareth Fuller/PA) The UK ranks among the lowest of the countries analyzed and is similar to the satisfaction levels of Russia (16%), Mexico (17%) and Nigeria (15%). It lags far behind Norway (41%), Canada (36%) and Germany (36%) – but comes higher than France (13%), the United States (12%) and Italy (12%). Of the British nations, Northern Ireland is by far the least satisfied with the functioning of its political system, with just 8% saying they are very satisfied and 56% dissatisfied. However, British support for democracy has risen over the past two decades, with those who think it is a very good or fairly good way to govern the country at 90% in 2022 – up from 76% in 1999. Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the KCL Policy Institute, said: “Support for the idea of ​​democracy is extremely high and growing in the UK – but we are much less convinced about how it works for us right now. moment. “The vast majority say democracy is a good idea and important, but only 17% of us are very satisfied with the way our political system currently works, putting us in the bottom half of international rankings. “There is no evidence here that people in the UK are tired of the principle of democracy and are becoming more open to authoritarian models of government – ​​we risk mixing dissatisfaction with the results people have seen in recent years. years with a decline in support for the system as a whole. “For example, only minorities support the idea of ​​a strong leader who ignores elections or military rule – and that really hasn’t changed in the last decades. It’s true that millennials seemed less enthusiastic about democracy when they came of age, but they’ve now become much more aligned with older generations. “What has changed is the increase in support for expert roles in national decision-making, which is now at record highs in the UK. It is easy to caricature the UK as drifting towards identity politics and a sympathy for authoritarian models of government, but the reality shown in these long-term trends and international comparisons is that we are still committed to democracy and recognize the importance of expertise. KCL said 3,056 adults were surveyed across the UK.

