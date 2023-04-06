Donald Trump attacks silent money case in grievance-filled speech at Mar-a-Lago | donald trump





Seething with anger and defiance, Donald Trump returned to the safe space of Mar-a-Lago and his loyal supporters on Tuesday night, seeking to turn his status as a criminal defendant into a political battle cry.

The former president ignored a call from the judge in the case to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric, even sniping at the judge’s daughter about her political connections.

Trump returned to Florida from New York, where prosecutors had accused him of orchestrating silent payments to cover up business allegations ahead of the 2016 election. Sitting in Manhattan court, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

But on the evening of a bleak day for America and its justice system, the favorite for the 2024 Republican nomination entered the lavish ballroom of the Mar-a-Lago estate to the sound of familiar strains of Lee Greenwoods. God Bless the USA, a staple of his campaign meetings.

Supporters wore Make America Great Again and Trump 2024 caps and took photos of the president-turned-accused. The audience included Trump’s son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, and pillow maker and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell.

Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida after being charged. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Dressed in a blue suit, white shirt and red tie, and standing behind a desk that read Text Trump to 88022 amid an array of American flags, he posed as a political martyr.

I never thought something like this could happen in America, Trump said. I never thought this could happen. The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation against those who seek to destroy it.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges that Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges, falsified business records to cover up a violation of election laws.

Payments have been made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Another was made to a former Trump Tower doorman, $30,000 to buy the rights to a false story about a child born out of wedlock.

District attorney lays out charges against Donald Trump video

Trump appeared subdued as he pleaded not guilty, but at Mar-a-Lago he felt liberated to protest his innocence and lashed out with typical invective, saying our country was going to hell.

He described Bragg, an elected Democrat, as a failed local prosecutor accusing a former US president for the first time in history on the basis that every pundit and legal analyst said there was no case.

There are no cases. They kept saying there was no case. Almost everyone. But it’s much worse than that because he knew there was no case.

Some experts said Bragg might have to rely on untested legal theories, but few said he had no case.

Trump added: The criminal is the district attorney because he unlawfully disclosed massive amounts of grand jury information for which he should be prosecuted or, at a minimum, he should resign.

In court, prosecutors sought protective orders for the discovery documents. They also drew attention to Trump’s inflammatory posts on his Truth Social platform, including a warning of death and destruction should he be charged. Judge Juan Merchan advised Trump: Please refrain from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest.

But in his prime-time speech, there was no indication that Trump was ready to alter his rhetoric. He attacked Merchan, saying: I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.

In fact, Merchans’ daughter, Loren, is a partner at a digital campaign strategy agency that has worked for many prominent Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election.

Trump has taken up several other cases against him, including an investigation into his attempted election interference in Georgia.

‘It’s a circus’: Outside Trump’s surreal day in court

Behind the scenes they have a local racist Democratic district attorney in Atlanta doing everything in his power to indict me for an absolutely perfect phone call, he claimed, referring to a call in which he was recorded asking Republicans in the state to overturn the result.

Trump also spoke out at length about the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. They look at me through the Espionage Act of 1917, where the penalty is death, he said.

He described the special advocate, Jack Smith, as a madman and complained: Our justice system has become anarchic. They are now using it on top of everything else to win elections.

Trump couldn’t help but return to his usual campaign rhetoric, railing against the Democrats’ handling of the Afghan pullout, urban crime, the threat of World War III, a military woke up and high inflation.

He listed baseless grievances, including impeachment hoax number one, impeachment hoax number two, millions of votes illegally stuffed into the ballot box, and Hunter Bidens laptop that he says exposes the Biden family as criminals.

There is no evidence to support this claim.

The indictment led to an increase in support for Trump in Republican polls and an increase in cash donations. But many commentators are skeptical that Trump can win the general election.

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, said in a statement: Tonight at Mar-a-Lago we saw a paranoid, delusional speech cheered on by bigoted cult members who don’t care about democracy. and American values. Trump got the circus he wanted. The rest of the GOP fell in line.

Bill Burton, former deputy White House press secretary under Barack Obama, was also unimpressed.

This is the worst Trump I have ever seen, he tweeted. I watch all his speeches, I saw him ramble in Waco, I saw him ramble in his announcement to run again, that’s the worst. Puffy face, bloodshot eyes, his precious messy hair. And its cadence simply sad.

