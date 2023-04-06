Xi woos Macron to drive a wedge between Europe and the United States

Xi Jinping is pulling out all the stops for French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chinese leader attempts to create some distance between Europe and the United States in their approaches to Beijing.

During the three-day visit, which begins on Wednesday, Macron will have plenty of time with Xi. After official meetings in Beijing on Thursday, which will also be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Macron and Xi will travel to the southern city of Guangzhou.

The excursion to meet a world leader in a second location outside the capital is rare for Xi, who normally reserves such honors for close friends like Russian President Vladimir Putin: in 2018 they rode a high-speed train to Tianjin east of Beijing and watched a hockey game together.

French officials say they felt particular warmth from their Chinese counterparts ahead of the trip and they say preparations were smoother and friendlier than Macron’s previous visits.

With former German Chancellor Angela Merkel no longer in power, Xi now sees Macron as someone who can push the European Union toward a more moderate stance on China than the United States. As well as having an influential voice among North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies, France is also a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council – and Macron in particular has sought to engage with Putin to find a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine.

“He is certainly, from the Chinese point of view, the most important politician in Europe,” said Joerg Wuttke, director of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. “He’s definitely the point man.”

As US-China relations plummet, Beijing is seeking to prevent Europe from joining, especially on measures such as export controls on key technologies that would hurt the growth of the world’s second-largest economy. The EU, including Germany and France, seeks to balance the desire to engage with China on trade and investment while affirming what it sees as core European values, including respect for human rights and territorial sovereignty in places like Ukraine.

Macron spoke with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday about the visit to China, and “they also reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continued aggression,” according to a House statement. White.

Macron, who took power in 2017, worked with Merkel before to negotiate the Comprehensive Investment Agreement, an agreement between China and the EU that was set to take economic relations to new heights. Yet he was sidelined in 2021 after the two sides clashed over sanctions imposed over alleged human rights abuses, and now appears almost dead.

“Now that Merkel is gone, we only have Macron who knows the full background,” said Henry Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization. “He is better placed to promote EU-China and France-China relations.”

“World Order”

China’s treatment of Macron contrasts with that of von der Leyen, who will also visit China from Wednesday to Friday. While China’s Foreign Ministry said Macron was coming “at the invitation” of Xi for a “state visit”, it added that von der Leyen was only a “visit” as “agreed between China and the EU”.

In a speech last week, she called on EU members to reduce the risks associated with an increasingly assertive China, rather than decouple completely, in response to a new era of security and control. the state. This generated a terse response from China’s ambassador to the EU, who told state broadcaster CCTV that von der Leyen’s speechwriter ‘doesn’t really understand China or deliberately distorted positions. from China”.

Macron, meanwhile, warned Europe against choosing sides between the United States and China, touting the benefits of a middle course during a November speech as he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO summit in Bangkok “We need a one world order,” he said. to long applause.

The French president will be accompanied by a delegation of executives from large and small French companies, including the electricity company Electricité de France SA, the train manufacturer Alstom SA and the waste and water management company Veolia Environnement SA, as well as Airbus SE. The European aircraft maker is working to secure a multibillion-dollar sale of widebody aircraft to China in a deal that could close as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

While France was China’s third-largest trading partner in the European Union last year after Germany and the Netherlands, bilateral trade between the countries fell 4.4% last year to 81 billions of dollars and major investors have seen increased competition. The operator of the Carrefour SA supermarket chain sold 80% of its local business to Chinese rival Suning.com Co. in 2019, while Stellantis NV, the Peugeot and Citroën car producer, plans to stop manufacturing cars. automobiles in China after closing its only Jeep plant in the nation.

However, it is unclear whether striking trade deals for French companies would help Macron, who has faced violent protests at home after pushing through a reform of the country’s pension system by bypassing the legislative process. traditional.

Macron could also face challenges if he shows any support for Xi’s plan for peace in Ukraine, which has been rejected by the United States. Macron has already faced criticism in European capitals for his failed efforts to win concessions from Moscow despite multiple appeals to Putin before and after his invasion.

Still, China’s ceasefire proposal — combined with some economic carrots — could open divisions within NATO, according to Chu-Ping Lo, an associate professor at National Taiwan University.

“Europe may feel that the United States, which benefits the most, is seeking to continue to benefit from the Russian-Ukrainian war,” he said. “This could be a turning point in the NATO split.”

–With help from Fran Wang and Samy Adghirni.

