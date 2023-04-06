Acting Governor Heru ensures safety of food stocks ahead of Eid





Jakarta, InfoPublik – Acting (Acting) Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan inspecting food stocks ahead of Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah at Rawamangun Market, East Jakarta , and at Johar Baru Market, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday (5/4/2023). Acting Governor Heru said that the provincial government of DKI Jakarta continues to maintain coordination and synergy with the central government, so that the availability of commodities at stable prices can be easily obtained by the people of Jakarta, especially before Eid in both markets. This cooperation in the food sector is inseparable from the role of the Jayakarta Regional Military Command and the Metro Jaya Regional Police who also monitor food prices and the distribution of supplies so that they can function well. “According to our monitoring, the prices of basic necessities at the popular market are still stable and there is enough supply to meet the needs of the people. In accordance with the directives of the President, we will continue to monitor so that there is no no storage. and prices remain stable until Eid al-Fitr continues to take place,” Acting Governor Heru said. The same was also explained by President Joko Widodo that whenever before Idul Fitri, price dynamics and availability of commodities are always the focus of different parties, from economic players to regulators. President Joko Widodo is grateful that the price of food necessary for the inhabitants tends to fall, because in the previous days there had been deflation. “He is approaching Lebaran. The Minister of Commerce and I, together with the Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, want to check the status of the food in the market. First, the stock. Then, second, the price. We we saw earlier that there were no supply problems, prices have also fallen a lot,” said President Joko Widodo. “The price of chicken eggs has gone down, chicken meat has gone down, rice has also gone down, onions have also gone down, beef has gone up and it has gone up a bit. I think that’s a good state according to monitoring by the Central Bureau of Statistics, which had deflation yesterday. It’s good for the Eid holiday, but commodity prices have fallen,” he added. Note that the inspection of the market is also interspersed with reception activities and exchanges with the inhabitants. President Jokowi also distributed aid to traders in the two markets. Accompanying Pj. Governor Heru during the visit to the two markets, Mayor of East Jakarta Administration Mr. Anwar and his team, Mayor of Central Jakarta Administration Dhany Sukma and his team, and Senior Manager of Perumda Pasar Jaya Tri Prasetyo. Image source: PPID DKI Jakarta

