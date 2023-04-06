Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips Donald Trump Jr. for targeting judge’s daughter





Donald Trump Jr. sparked outrage on Tuesday for targeting the daughter of the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s secret money case in New York.

Because nothing says innocent like threatening a family of judges, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) tweeted.

Let’s be very clear: intimidation and stochastic terror are the main tools of Trump and the fascist movements that support him. They rely on him to circumvent consequences and silence others – and each time it works, they become more brazen. One of the reasons accountability is so important.

On Truth Social and Twitter, Trump Jr. had shared a link to an article from the right-wing website Breitbart that featured an image of Judge Juan Merchans’ daughter. The outlet reported that Merchans’ daughter worked for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign during the 2019 presidential primaries and ran a digital agency that organizes campaigns for progressive candidates, including the Biden-Harris campaign. .

Donald Trump and his two eldest sons have sought to portray the information as evidence of Merchans’ corruption and bias against the indicted former president, as have many of their social media followers. Eric Trump had also written a similar tweet, but then disappeared from Twitter.

Yet another link in this handpicked Democratic show trial seems relevant. BS never ends folks, Trump Jr. wrote, also quoting the article’s title: Judge’s daughter on Trump case worked on Biden-Harris campaign.

Eric Trump reportedly complained in his deleted tweet since they’re all handpicked. Everything is pre-arranged. This corruption is on another level.

In an all-caps screed of social truth, Donald Trump accused Merchan of being highly partisan of a family of well-known Trump haters.

The former president attended Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he was arrested. He faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to hide $130,000 in cash paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of his 2016 presidential campaign to stop Daniels from speaking out about an alleged affair. .

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) also weighed in on Trump Jr.’s post about the judges’ daughter, writing: Make no mistake, Donald Trump is trying to stop the justice system from pursuing accountability by incentivizing violence and spreading misinformation.

Legal and law enforcement experts have also raised concerns. Frank Figliuzzi, former deputy director of the FBI, said the post contributed to the risk and threat picture and was an indicator of threat strategy likely to move forward.

Several conservative figures also spoke out against the move, including Lincoln Project adviser Jeff Timmer, Republican political consultant Frank Luntz, former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois, and conservative attorney George Conway.

During Trump’s impeachment, Merchan warned him not to use social media to incite violence. Trump wrote threatening social media posts in the weeks leading up to his indictment, spreading conspiracy theories about the process and attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

