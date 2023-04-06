The People vs. Donald J. Trump





On a glorious spring day, with barely a cloud in the sky above the Manhattan Criminal Court building and magnolias blooming across the five boroughs, a seventy-six-year-old businessman who recently lived in Florida was arraigned on thirty-fourth on felony charges of falsifying business records for concealing a payment he made, through his personal attorney, to a freelance Texas worker more than thirty years his junior.

At a press conference after the arraignment, Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, pointed out that prosecutors in his office routinely indict people for falsifying business records. What made this case different, Bragg need not add, was the identity of the accused and the legal strategy Bragg used to elevate the business document forgery charges from misdemeanors to felonies.

In a sixteen-page indictment, The People of New York State Against Donald J. Trump, Braggs’ office accused the former president of falsifying business records in the first degree in violation of Criminal Law 175.10. has New York status thirty-four times between February and December 2017. The charges relate to all payments Trump made to Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, who, just before the 2016 election, had quietly paid Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claimed to have had an affair. with Trump. (Trump denies the latter allegation.) For each of the thirty-four counts, the indictment charged Trump with having acted with intent to defraud and with intent to commit another crime and having aided and concealed his commission. Under New York law, intent to violate another law is required to charge falsifying business records with a felony rather than a misdemeanor.

Trump and his supporters have accused Bragg, a Democrat, of concocting a legal theory as part of a political stunt. The district attorney, however, went to great lengths to underscore the complex nature of the alleged crimes and the principles his office sought to uphold. At its core, this case today is one with allegations like so many of our white collar cases, allegations that someone lied again and again to protect their interests and evade the laws to which we are all held accountable , the district attorney said. As this office has done time and time again, today we assume our solemn responsibility to ensure that all are equal before the law.

The indictment did not specify the other crime Trump intended to commit when he made the payment to Daniels through Cohenan’s omission, which surprised some legal commentators who are not friendly with Trump. Speaking on MSNBC, Andrew Weissmann, a New York University Law School professor and one of the lead lawyers in the Mueller investigation, said of the indictment: You’re gone a bit to ask you what precisely is the crime that justifies the felony charges. At Braggs’ press conference, reporters asked him why the indictment did not specify what other crimes or crimes Trump allegedly intended to commit. The indictment does not specify them because the law does not require it, he said.

The statement of facts that Braggs’ office filed with the court with the indictment set out the prosecution theory of the case that Trump did indeed conspire with others to defraud American voters by 2016 by buying and deleting negative information about himself. In order to execute the illegal scheme, the participants violated election laws and made and caused false entries in the business records of various entities in New York, the statement of facts states. The participants also took actions that misrepresented, for tax purposes, the true nature of the payments made under the scheme.

Explaining Trump’s motive for making the payments and falsifying business records, Bragg said at his press conference, He did so to cover up crimes related to the 2016 election. Bragg also singled out two of the criminal laws that ‘he suggested the payment to Daniels violated: federal campaign finance law and a New York election law that makes it a campaign violation for two or more people to conspire to advance a political candidacy by means illegal. means.

This rationale for felony prosecutions won’t satisfy everyone on Fox News, Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, called the case pathetically weak and Trump’s legal team is sure to challenge it in the hearings. preliminaries. But the underlying facts of the case, including the payments to Daniels and the reimbursements to Cohen, aren’t really in dispute. The indictment says Braggs’ office has documentary evidence to support his charges, invoices, business records, signed checks and that he has been working on his overall legal strategy since resurrecting a case that his predecessor and the Federal prosecutors have both decided not to bring it to court.

On Tuesday night, I spoke with Marc Agnifilo, a veteran criminal defense attorney from New York who also served as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan. Agnifilo said he was not surprised by Trump’s indictment. I’ve had a number of these cases filed by the Manhattan prosecutors’ office, and they all take the same stripped down approach, Agnifilo said. They do not indicate in the charges what this second crime is.

Agnifilo added that the other crime is usually obvious because the charge of falsifying business documents is part of a larger indictment for theft or fraud. Here they don’t state in the indictment what the second crime is, but the statement of facts kind of tells us what it is, Agnifilo explained. It’s a bit of a purse, whether it’s a state election felony, a federal election felony, a tax offense. Between the two documents, you get an idea of ​​what their overall theory is.

In such a high-profile case, Bragg arguably should have gone beyond a purse. Assuming the case goes to trial, Agnifilo said, the prosecution will likely explain the timing of the payments and the presidential campaign to the jury. You say, look, this guy was running for president, and lo and behold, this is all starting to happen for the first time, so you know what his intention was. If they can put that together very tightly, that would be compelling. Trump is likely to retaliate, Agnifilo added, that he was the victim of extortion. He can say, Yes, that coincides with when I ran for president because that’s when I was shaken. Someone is going to get the better of this argument. The defense has decent arguments, the prosecution has decent arguments, and someone is going to win.

When is this likely to happen? At Tuesday’s arraignment, Judge Juan Merchan set the next in-person hearing in the case for December 4. There will no doubt be pre-trial motions by then, including, almost certainly, a motion to dismiss the case on Trump’s side. But, assuming the judge denies that motion, the case looks likely to drag on until 2024 before reaching trial. I think a year is shaping up to be very optimistic, Agnifilo said. I didn’t think it would be postponed right out of the slide for eight months. I now think we’re looking at a year and a half, probably.

As Trump faces the possibility of more serious criminal charges elsewhere, the New York case could turn into a sideshow. In Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating efforts by Trump and his associates to nullify the state’s 2020 election results. In Washington, DC, a special counsel is looking into Trump’s actions after the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office. Whatever happens in those investigations, however, Tuesday’s criminal indictment marks a low point for him and for the office of the president.

