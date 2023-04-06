Sleeping rough: Why the numbers are rising, not falling, despite the Tories’ promise

The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised something big: the party would end street-to-street scourge in the next election. At the time, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson said homelessness could not be just and promised he would work tirelessly to end it.

Four years later, one of the main policies to get people off the streets is still in a pilot phase, more people are die homeless than before, and the number of people sleeping on the streets is to go up. Labor and Tory MPs say not enough is being done, even Tory Housing Secretary Michael Gove cast doubt on the parties’ chances of ending street homelessness by the next election.

A Tory MP we spoke to thinks the government missed its chance by failing to maintain the momentum of its Covid-era anti-homelessness campaign, Everybody. But others in the industry believe the promise was doomed from the start.

Jess Turtle, co-founder of the Museum of Homelessness, points to a range of government policies that she says have forced people into homelessness and rough sleeping, in areas ranging from housing to migrant rights.

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened.

Make a donation



You will never stop sleeping on the streets if you don’t face the housing shortage and the fact that migrants can no longer rent somewhere or find a job, she told openDemocracy.

Thatcher governments’ policy of dividing the right to buy cost more than Britain 1.4 million social housing units, leaving tens of thousands of people stuck on waiting lists. Many die before they even reach the front of the queue.

Turtle also refers to rules such as the lack of recourse to public funds, which prevents people with pending asylum claims from working or renting in the UK, as well as the government’s inability to end to so-called no-fault or Section 21 evictions, which have left more than 48,000 households at risk of homelessness since the Conservatives promised to ban them in 2019.

Tory MP Bob Blackman, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ending Homelessness, agreed the data was disheartening.

At the moment the numbers are headed in the wrong direction, said the MP for Harrow East, who sponsored the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017, which introduced a requirement for local councils to prevent and alleviate homelessness. homelessness. We need to take urgent action now to get back on track and achieve what we promised to achieve.

The latest government statistics show the number of rough sleepers in England has risen by 74% since 2010. The figure was highest in 2017 and fell in the years that followed, but rose again l ‘last year. The real picture is could be even worse.

I am very dubious about the number of difficult sleeps that the department makes [using local council data], Blackman told openDemocracy. When they do, do they actually cover everyone sleeping on the streets? I think there is under-reporting.

He believes the government has missed a crucial opportunity during the pandemic, where sleeping rough has been drastically reduced thanks to the Everyone policy, under which anyone sleeping rough was supposed to be offered housing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government says 37,000 people have been helped by the scheme, although figures at the time showed that thousands of people were still sleeping rough, while the charity Shelter said there is not enough information available about its actual success.

During the Covid lockdown process, the Everybody program got everyone off the streets, Blackman said. We have proven that we can do it. I think we missed the opportunity to end homelessness or the streets for good. And now the number of people living on the streets is increasing.

Two policies were meant to be central to the 2019 manifesto commitment: Housing First and the Sleep on the Streets initiative. Housing First, which has been tested internationally, recognizes that secure and stable housing is the necessary foundation for people to access support in other areas of their lives, which means that people are offered housing without having to jump through hurdles first. According to the Crisis Associationproven to end homelessness for around 80% of people with high support needs.

Housing First pilots are taking place across the UK and have been extended to 2025, but are far from being implemented nationwide and have only helped a few thousand people. The last published Housing First report was in 2020; the Department of Leveling, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) told openDemocracy there is no set date for a more recent report.

The Rough Sleeping Initiative, on the other hand, allocates funds to local councils, charities and other organizations to help address the problem of homelessness on the streets. Up to 500 million has been allocated until 2025, but many industry organizations say this is not enough.

The Museum of Homelessness and Blackman point out that rough sleeping is just one type of homelessness. At least a quarter of a million people most families are homeless in temporary accommodation such as hostels and bed and breakfasts, often costing local councils considerable sums.

Sleeping on the streets is terrible and it can be very difficult to survive, no one should have to sleep on the streets, said Turtle. However, I think there are some really bad effects of wider homelessness in the UK. The government is more likely to ignore this or not develop policy on this, whereas it will focus on sleeping rough because it is visible.

She added: It’s about homelessness being messy and inconvenient to the public realm. They don’t pay as much attention to other forms of homelessness because they’re not that troublesome.

A spokesperson for DLUHC told openDemocracy that more needs to be done to achieve the sleep on the street goal.

This is why we have committed 2 billion to support the three-year intergovernmental strategy to combat homelessness and roughness, they said.

This includes the Rough Sleeping Initiative, which is providing up to 14,000 beds and 3,000 staff this year in the most needy areas, offering personalized support to vulnerable people, including through access to housing; support through Housing First; and engagement with mental health and employment services.

With local elections and general elections due next year approaching, Labor is taking aim where the opposition has failed to deliver on manifesto commitments.

MP Paula Barker, the Shadow Minister for Homelessness and High Streets, told openDemocracy the Tories must urgently get this crisis under control.

The Conservatives have promised to end street hopping by the end of next year, but they are completely and utterly failing, with devastating consequences for thousands of families and children, she said. declared.

Labor has called for emergency legislation to abolish Section 21 evictions, end automatic evictions for rent arrears, and we have set out plans to build more affordable and social housing so people have access to safe and secure housing.

MP Florence Eshalomi, co-chair of the APPG on ending homelessness, echoed Barkers’ words.

The government has overseen a 26% increase in the number of people living on the streets over the past year, she pointed out.

This shameful rise represents many missed opportunities to take the necessary steps to end the street for good.

openDemocracy has made several requests to speak to Felicity Buchan, Minister for Housing and Homelessness.