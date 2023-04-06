Why New York’s Silence Case Against Donald Trump Is Considered Risky





The case Manhattan prosecutors have brought against former President Donald Trump for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hidden cash payments related to the 2016 campaign presents new legal issues that make prosecution risky but not impossible, according to legal experts.

The way Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg laid out his allegations against Trump has sparked skepticism among election law scholars and white-collar defense attorneys. But other experts point out that Bragg has a case that could conceivably end in a guilty verdict and that his legal theories have solid, if untested, grounds.

There are risks and complications, but I also think there is a path to conviction, said Cheryl Bader, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches criminal law and procedure at Fordham University School of Law.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, which on the face of it is a pretty straightforward allegation. But Bragg brought the charges which, in themselves, are misdemeanors as well as felonies. This will force his team to show that the records were tampered with with intent to cover up or prosecute another crime, but Tuesday’s court documents provided only a little clarity on how Bragg intends to establish an underlying crime.

Prosecutors are not required to show their hand at this stage of the proceedings and there are minimum requirements regarding the content of an indictment. But given the monumental stakes of the case and the way it appears to rely on new theory to bring felony charges, critics say the public would have been better served with more detail.

I’m not saying there’s no record of what the other crime is, said Robert Kelner, a defense attorney who specializes in political and electoral law. But when you have this weird local law in which to prove a crime, you have to show that he intended to commit another, you think you would be very specific.

The Manhattan lawsuits aren’t the only source of legal danger for the former president and the leading Republican candidate for the White House in 2024. In the weeks or months to come, Trump could face criminal charges in Georgia, following a special grand jury investigation into his attempts to undermine the 2020 election. Two federal grand jury investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith, one focused on allegations of 2020 election subversion and the Others regarding the White House documents that were brought to Mar-a-Lago also pose significant legal peril for Trump.

I think the Bragg case is the water gun unnecessarily preceding the F-35 missile launch attack piloted by Jack Smith with Merrick Garland as wingman, said Ty Cobb, a defense attorney who represented the White House of Trump in Special Counsel Robert Muellers’ Russia investigation. .

The first part of prosecutors’ case proves that a series of Trump’s invoices, checks and general ledger entries were fake, and here the case is simple, experts told CNN.

Prosecutors will have physical evidence showing that the checks given to Michael Cohen were wrongly documented as legal fees, when in fact he was allegedly reimbursed for paying adult film star Stormy Daniels.

If Bragg brought the charge purely as a misdemeanor, he simply had to show that the records were tampered with with intent to defraud another fairly easily overcome hurdle.

But Bragg presented the 34 counts as crimes and compelling courts, and ultimately a jury, that it’s warranted will be the trickiest part of the case, according to Paul S. Ryan, an election law expert who is Deputy Executive Director of the Donor Committee for Civic Participation.

To make it a felony, prosecutors will need to point to another potential crime that Trump was trying to prosecute or cover up when he allegedly tampered with how the Cohen payments were recorded.

What exactly that underlying crime was is not specified in the indictment itself, but rather teased in an accompanying statement of facts and prosecutors’ remarks on Tuesday. They describe an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 election by preventing the public from obtaining harmful information about Trump.

The district attorneys’ theory, along with the lack of transparency about how Bragg intends to present it, raises concerns about whether the case will make it to court.

Election law expert Rick Hasen told CNN it was far from a slam dunk.

That raises political questions about whether that’s the case, said Hasen, a professor at UCLA Law School.

The complexity makes it possible for years of litigation to pass before the case is fully resolved.

I consider that this case will probably end up going all the way to [US] Supreme Court, said John Coffee, Jr., a professor of white-collar crime at Columbia Law School. You don’t convict an ex-president on a new legal theory without the Supreme Court reviewing it.

Manhattan prosecutors have teased three different potential predicate crimes that could support felony charges, but each presents its own assortment of new legal issues.

The first apparent argument is that business records were tampered with to conceal federal campaign finance crimes committed with the 2016 silent money payments to women alleging extramarital affairs with Trump crimes to which Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018.

Hasen said he was skeptical that a federal campaign finance lawsuit could be used to support charges in state court. Braggs’ defenders noted that New York’s false recordings law appears to contemplate the commission or concealment of any crime and therefore, they argue, it covers violations of federal law. Either way, the issue could be argued in the pre-trial phase.

The second potential underlying crime is a state election law mentioned by Bragg in his press conference: a New York City offense prohibiting two or more people from conspiring to promote a candidacy by unlawful means.

Election law experts are divided on whether this state crime allegation could serve as the basis for the crime. The debate centers on a legal concept known as preemption, which comes into play when federal law appears to supersede state law, and whether state attorneys can prosecute conduct related to a federal election, i.e. the 2016 presidential campaign.

Federal election law generally takes precedence over state election law when governing federal elections, except that there are exceptions where certain state election laws may come into play, a said Jerry H. Goldfeder, a veteran election and campaign finance attorney at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan. Apparently [prosecutors] considered this seriously enough to conclude that they were within their limits.

Finally, the charging documents appear to imply that there was an intent to violate New York tax law, suggesting that the justification could be used as support for the crime. According to the theory, the way the Cohen refunds were structured in Trump’s business records would give them different tax treatment than they would have gotten had they been accurately documented.

These are state tax crimes, New York University law professor Ryan Goodman told CNN Erin Burnett on Tuesday night. It’s a stronger case because it’s insulated from a whole lot of legal challenges, of which there are strong legal challenges to be made for election law crimes.

