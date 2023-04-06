Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records





Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump surrendered and was taken into custody on Tuesday before being arraigned in a historic and unprecedented appearance, in which the former president heard the charges against him for the first time. him. While impeachment was routine, the case is now set to dwell on Trump’s 2024 candidacy as he fights the charges in court and in public.

Prosecutors alleged that Trump sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election through a silent money scheme with payments made to women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump. He denied the affairs.

Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an unlawful payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress negative information that would harm his campaign, prosecutors alleged.

Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to cover up criminal conduct that concealed harmful information from voters during the 2016 presidential election, the charging documents allege.

After the impeachment, Trump immediately returned to Florida. He hosted an event with his supporters on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where Trump publicly argued against the indictment and explained how he intends to fight the charges politically as he runs again in the White House in 2024.

Despite being warned by Judge Juan Merchan during Tuesday’s impeachment not to make any comments that could compromise the rule of law or create civil unrest, Trump later railed against him. evening against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge himself.

I never thought something like this could happen in America, never thought it could happen. The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation against those who seek to destroy it, Trump said.

It is an insult to our country, he added.

The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against Trump was unsealed on Tuesday and provided the public and Trump’s legal team with the first details of the specific charges he will face.

The indictment was quickly criticized by Trump’s Republican allies, and even some legal experts raised questions about the case. CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig says prosecutors will have to prove Trump committed crimes, not misdemeanors by showing that the falsified records were used to cover up another crime, which has not been identified. in the indictment.

One of the complicated legal issues here is that to go from a misdemeanor to a felony, you have to show that those records were tampered with to commit another crime, a second crime, Honig said. You’ve heard the defense attorneys, I think rightly, complain about that.

Bragg said at a post-impeachment press conference that the indictment did not specify which laws Trump violated because the law did not require it.

Bragg pointed to a law Trump allegedly violated at the conference: New York State Elections Law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means. He also cited violations of a federal election law capping contribution limits.

The evidence, Bragg said, will be confirmed in a public courtroom in midtown Manhattan, he said.

Trump responded to the judge when asked to do so during arraignment and himself pleaded not guilty.

The voices of former presidents were measured in the courtroom. He slowly walked in scanning the reporters in the courtroom and watched the judge as he spoke.

The next in-person court date for Trumps case in New York is currently set for December 4.

Along with the indictment, a 13-page statement of facts detailed in plain language how Trump allegedly committed crimes to help him get elected to the White House in 2016.

From August 2015 to December 2017, Defendant orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and buying negative information about him to suppress his posting and benefit Defendants’ electoral prospects, alleges the statement of facts. Prosecutors described a catch-and-kill scheme to suppress negative stories about Trump as part of his bid for president.

According to the indictment, each criminal charge Trump faces relates to a specific entry in the Trump Organization’s business records.

Manhattan prosecutors accuse Trump of repeatedly causing false entries in business records.

A judge ruled late Monday that the media were not allowed to broadcast the proceedings, rejecting a request from several outlets, including CNN. Five stationary photographers, however, were allowed to take photos of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing began.

Although there was talk of Trump addressing the media while in court on Tuesday, he did not. Instead, Trump responded at his Mar-a-Lago event that evening, making his first remarks on camera as he was surrounded by supporters.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and condemned the indictment as political persecution.

Some of Trump’s comments were highlighted during arraignment when prosecutors handed the judge a bundle of Trump’s social media posts and informed the court that Trump was threatening with irresponsible social media posts, specifically citing Trump’s sharing of an article that showed a photo of Trump with a baseball bat.

Trump’s attorneys responded that Trump had First Amendment rights and said he was expressing frustration over the alleged illegal leaks regarding the indictment from the District Attorney’s Office. Trump’s lawyers have also claimed that Trump’s social media posts are not threatening.

Merchan acknowledged Trump’s right to free speech, but cautioned both sides against comments that could incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of anyone. individual.

Neither side requested a gag order.

Despite the judges’ comments, Trump, in his Tuesday night speech, claimed he had a judge who hated Trump in the New York case. Trump also attacked Bragg and the indictment as well as other prosecutors investigating him, President Joe Biden and other political opponents.

This bogus case was only brought to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately, Trump said.

Braggs’ indictment marks the first criminal charges against Trump, but it’s not the only potential legal issue facing the former president: Special Counsel Jack Smith is still pursuing an investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the processing of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. And a special Fulton County grand jury has completed its investigation into efforts to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election.

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to clarify where prosecutors made allegations against Trump regarding the 2016 election. It was in court documents.

