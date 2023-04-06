SC defends the constitution by rejecting the doctrine of necessity: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

SC defends the constitution by rejecting the doctrine of necessity: Imran Khan

Imran emphasizes the importance of real freedom

April 06, 2023 00:06

LAHORE (Dunya News) – As part of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on holding elections on May 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the court supreme had defended the constitution by rejecting the doctrine of necessity.

Addressing party workers at the Iftar dinner, the ousted prime minister discussed the plan as part of the selection of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections. “I will choose three candidates from each district. Elected workers will be assigned a specific number.”

In line with the selection of candidates, Mr Khan said: “The interview will start tomorrow. The workers will address the issues in their districts.”

Mr Khan told the PTI workers: ‘I will also keep your views in mind during the interview.

Recounting the importance of real freedom, Mr Khan said: “One must strive for real freedom because it cannot be tacked on.”

He expressed his view on the doctrine of necessity, saying, “The SC has given such a verdict, which has never been done by the courts in the past.”

Also Read: PTI to start interviewing Punjab election candidates from Thursday

Stressing the importance of the role of the masses in terms of deciding the fate of the country, Mr. Khan said, “When the nation makes a decision in accordance with the constitution, it paves the way for the freedom of the nation. On the other hand, the nation with the mentality of slavery is compelled to make a decision according to the doctrine of necessity.”

He urged party workers to preach the message of real freedom to the people of their respective constituencies, adding that his party was fighting for real freedom.

On Tuesday, Mr Khan asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to explain a possible delay in the elections to the Punjab Assembly.

Addressing a speech via video link, Mr Khan hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the holding of Punjab Assembly elections on May 14. He said: “We must celebrate the SC verdict. Today marks a victory for the constitution”.

Claiming that his party has been “subjected to torture”, Mr Khan said: “None of the political parties has witnessed such torture as we have. Even now, 3,100 of the PTI workers are in jail.”

Firing a fresh salvo at the Sharif family, Mr Khan said: “The Sharif family is largely responsible for the division of the justice system. They oppose those courts that have handed down verdicts against their will.”

He said: “I heard the government has now started talking about not accepting the SC verdict. Even if we tweet, our companions have to face imprisonment. But the government openly targets judges.

Lamenting that it is unfortunate that the law of the land cannot ‘bludgeon’ the powerful, Mr Khan said: ‘The sense of justice is that in matters of law the strong and the weak are equal .

Expressing his reservations about inflation, Mr Khan said: “Today the country is experiencing record high inflation. When we left the inflation rate was 12% but now it is at 36%. Even the The country’s agricultural production is declining on a persistent basis.”

He accused the coalition government of “not having a plan” to get the country out of the quagmire. “How are they going to manage the expenses of the October elections, if they say that they have no money”, he wonders.

Mr. Khan reiterated that there were no other solutions, but elections that could simply pull the country out of its current crisis.

Emphasizing the importance of justice, Mr. Khan said, “A country where justice reigns will lead to prosperity in no time. But in the land where there is no hope of justice left, the rule of the jungle reigns. Prosperity is linked to the supremacy of the constitution and the law. »

Drawing a dividing line between Denmark and Pakistan, Mr Khan said: “Denmark’s average per capita income is $66,600, while Pakistan’s is only $1,600. In terms of justice , Denmark stands out, while Pakistan ranks 129th out of 140 countries in agreement with the rule of justice”.

Recounting the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Mr. Khan said: “We have dissolved assemblies after consulting all lawyers. Some people told me that the current government would not hold elections. hold elections when it is written in the constitution to hold elections. »

He criticized the government for distributing flour to the public, saying, “For flour, people are forced to die. But the leaders have no sympathy for them.”

Speaking about the country’s default risk, Mr. Khan said: “No country is ready to give us loans. There is a chance that the country will default.”

