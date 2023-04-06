Lido SEZ, Bogor Regency, was inaugurated by President Jokowi





PORTALJABAR, KAB. BOGOR- The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, inaugurated the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of MNC Lido City in Cigombong District, Bogor Regency on Friday (31/3/2023). Representing the Bogor Regency Government, Regional Secretary Burhanudin was also present at the inauguration. Jokowi accompanied by MNC Group Executive Chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo also accompanied Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, Mayor of Bogor Bima Arya, Minister of Tourism and creative economy Sandiaga Uno, President of MPR Bambang Soesatyo, Minister of Transport Budi Karya, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Development/Head of National Agency for Land Affairs (Minister of ATR/Head of BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto. Saying Bismillahirahmanirahim, I inaugurated the Lido Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bogor Regency this morning, Jokowi said. President Jokowi explained that after visiting the Lido SEZ, he was happy because the infrastructure that had been built, be it airports, ports, toll roads, was now seeing the benefits a by one and were used by the private sector to gain economic value. The toll roads we build, like those on the islands of Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi, will soon be connected to industrial, agricultural, plantation and tourist areas, to provide the maximum benefit according to what we want. , he said. The President added, as we can now see, the Jagorawi Toll Road is connected to the Bocimi Toll Road, and Mr. Hary Tanoe is making full use of it for the Lido Special Economic Zone. This means that the toll road is economically very advantageous. Heading to SEZ Lido from Jakarta is only about 60 minutes away. Then we saw that there was a view of Mount Pangrango, Mount Gede and Mount Salak. “It’s extraordinary, it’s very difficult to find a place like this on the Lido,” said Jokowi. Jokowi admitted he was happy there was SEZ Lido movieland theme park, water park, techno park, and there will also be an area for the automobile, all complete. It is hoped that in the future there will be no more people who prefer to go on vacation abroad. There are 11 million people who go on holiday abroad. If it is cut in half, Jokowi added, the foreign currency will be huge and not wasted in other countries. This is what the government is hoping for, so that the infrastructure development we are working on is truly used economically by the private sector, he said. (rdp*)

