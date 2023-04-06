Politics
Jairam Ramesh – Price hike linked to “monopoly aided by Narendra Modi”
As the Adani Megascam showed, the PM suit-boot ki sarkaar has systematically helped his cronies build big monopolies concentrated in various sectors since he took office
New Delhi
Published on 06.04.23, 05:07 AM
Congress said on Wednesday it was vindicated by the accusation that the Narendra Modi government created monopolies to harm small businesses, leading to abnormally high commodity prices.
The opposition party said that in return for these favors, Modi and the BJP were rewarded with funding through campaign bonds.
The trigger for the attack was the statement by Viral Acharya, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, who said last week that India’s largest conglomerates Reliance Group, the Tatas, Aditya Birla Group, Adani Group and Bharti Telecom, loosely labeled as the Big 5 were to be dismantled as they were contributing to high inflation in the country.
Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh said in a statement: As AdaniMegascam showed, PM Modis is suit-boot which government has consistently helped his cronies build big, concentrated monopolies in various industries since he took office. We now have new and credible evidence that these monopolies are driving up prices in the country by abusing their market power to consistently charge prices 10-30% higher than their competitors.
“This evidence comes to us from the internationally renowned financial economist, Dr. Viral Acharya, who served as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2017 to 2019.”
Ramesh said: “The rise in prices is being driven by five major groups, including the Adani group, which are building monopolies in 40 sectors, including cement, chemicals, gasoline, construction, telecommunications and retail. These groups, called the Big 5, now own 18% of all assets.
“According to Acharya’s analysis, this contributes to higher prices in three stages: (1) Since 2015, the Big 5 have entered many new sectors by acquiring smaller companies, and have also expanded their share of market within these sectors; (2) The Modi government favored the Big 5 monopolies by preferentially awarding them projects, allowing predatory pricing and protecting them from international competition by raising import tariffs .In cases like Adani, we have also seen public sector institutions like SBI and LIC forced to provide loans and investments for them.”
Ramesh continued: “(3) This preferential treatment has allowed the Big 5 to charge higher and higher prices than their competitors. Consider an item that costs Rs 100 to produce. While other firms charge consumers around Rs 125 for the item, the top 5 firms charge closer to Rs 145. Therefore, Acharya finds that when monopolies increase their share of sales by 10% in an industry, we we also see a 2.7% increase in inflation in this sector. »
The President of Congress added: “Due to increasing market concentration, the average profit margin charged across all goods sectors has nearly doubled from 18% in 2015 to 36% in 2021. This price increase is directly harming to consumers. For example, the cost of a unit of electricity purchased by the Gujarat government from Adani has increased from Rs 2.83 in January 2021 to Rs 8.83 in December 2022.
“Adani-owned Ahmedabad airport user fees are expected to increase 12 times in the near future, while Adani-owned Lucknow airport user fees are expected to be increased multiplied by 5 compared to the current Rs 192.”
Arguing that Modi’s empowerment of monopolies is part of his disastrous economic policies, Ramesh said: “It has inflicted a price on Indians, like a badly designed GST, sky-high petrol and gas prices, indiscriminate privatization agriculture and PSUs. The Congress Party supports an economy that benefits everyone, including private enterprise with fair and equitable terms for large and small businesses, especially MSMEs who generate the bulk of employment in the economy.
