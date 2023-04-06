Late-night hosts react to Donald Trump’s impeachment and arrest – The Hollywood Reporter





With the extravagant spectacle of Donald Trump’s impeachment and arrest dominating the news on Tuesday, late night television has striven to capture the historic, yet utterly bizarre, nature of the events of the day.

On The Daily Show, guest host Roy Wood Jr.’s introduction to Tuesday night’s episode unsurprisingly centered on the absurdity of the breathless media coverage surrounding the former’s cable TV trip. president of Mar-a-Lago to a Manhattan court for his arraignment. Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury for his alleged role in a scandal stemming from silent payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

In a comprehensive summary of Tuesday’s events, Wood pointed to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comparison of Trump, Nelson Mandela and Jesus as other figures who had been subject to political arrest. He also remarked that none of what happened was meant to happen. “What’s crazy about all of this today is that Donald Trump didn’t even have to come to New York,” the host of The Daily Show said this week. “He could have done all the crib arraignment. Because apparently they gave him the option of being questioned on Zoom. You know, like Nelson Mandela and Jesus.

“Trump wants publicity,” Wood said. “Look how he walked out of Trump Tower this morning giving the Black Power fist like a real political prisoner. He lives for shit like that. Hell, Trump is likely to show up in court every day dancing on a car like Michael Jackson.

He added: “And the media, man, the media, what [do] they do? They play with it, giving us full coverage, even when there was absolutely nothing to talk about.

After going over the events of the day, Wood figured he had to go viral with his analysis. “I’m trying to go viral this week. There’s a lot of pressure as a guest host,” he joked, alluding to the need to recruit a very special guest to discuss the events. then came as a ghost from The Daily Show’s past, as Jon Stewart emerged wearing a hooded Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Removing his balaclava, the former Daily Show host said he dropped by to help Wood as “the wise sage who mentors the young host”, but what ensued was a lengthy discussion about why which Stewart was dressed as Kenobi, which character Wood was, and whether Trump was indeed Vader. The Star Wars track deliberately took so long that Wood ran out of time and Stewart was thwarted in his analysis.

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon shared a special clip dealing with the impeachment, during which he made jokes about Trump’s fingerprints resembling the ‘don’t walk’ sign on street corners, that he’s a kid who needs to be entertained with an iPad and probably thinks his E-class crimes are “very fancy”.

“Trump was like, ‘Of course, those were very classy crimes, some would say the classiest of crimes,'” the late-night host said in an accent resembling that of the former president.

Fallon then focused on Greene and Rep. George Santos, who also appeared outside the New York courthouse.

“It was absolute chaos,” Fallon said. “It was basically the craziest Thanksgiving parade. Even Times Square Elmo was like, ‘If they’re trying to engage, just walk past them.’ Don’t engage with them.” He went on to note that when Santos showed up at the courthouse, he was swarmed by reporters.”Trump saw the media following Santos and said, ‘Hey, do your own impeachment.'”

The host couldn’t go without addressing Greene’s statements comparing Trump’s arrest to that of Mandela and Jesus, joking, “Jesus saw this and said, ‘Jesus’.”

Stephen Colbert kicked off his Trump segment by saying it was 70 degrees and sunny with a chance of jail time in New York on Tuesday.

“Once he finally arrived at the courthouse, we heard those immortal words: ‘As of 1:24 p.m. EST, Donald J. Trump is under arrest,'” the statement said. host, to cheers from the audience, “I know. It feels good, but remember, he’s innocent until proven so, so guilty.

The Late Show host continued, “At that point, of course, he was read his Miranda rights. Then he claimed Miranda wasn’t even his type, asked her to sign an NDA, and was charged again.

Colbert went on to poke fun at Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina about how cable news filled the time with no access to video inside the courthouse and what was potentially going through Trump’s mind. the former president during impeachment.

On NBC’s Late Night, Seth Meyers devoted his “A Closer Look” segment to Trump’s arrest and impeachment. Meyers said: “It’s worth taking a step back and appreciating how crazy it was. Today we witnessed the surreal spectacle of one of the world’s most notorious personalities, a former president and current candidate, facing arrest and indictment in the media capital of the world.

Meyers referenced Trump’s own social media version of his arrest, joking: “Trump commented on his own arrest, a watershed moment in American history, the way your grandfather posts his trip to Facebook on Facebook. Italy. ‘Wow. It seems so surreal. I can’t believe pizza tastes better at home. Your grandmother says hello to you.’

Much like his late-night contemporaries, Meyers focused on nonsensical wall-to-wall cable news coverage that saw CNN and Fox News deliver live coverage, including Trump’s plane taking off and offering comments about his luggage arriving at La Guardia. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/late-night-reacts-trump-arraignment-arrest-1235367576/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related