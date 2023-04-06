Imran Khan ready to wait until October if Pakistan’s ruling coalition shares general election roadmap with him





Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday he was ready to wait until October if the coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement shares with him a roadmap for holding fair general elections , according to a media report.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Khan has been pushing for a snap national election since he was ousted in April last year after losing a confidence vote in parliament.

Pakistan’s Election Commission is preparing to hold general elections by October.

Khan, a former cricketer turned politician, has said he is prepared to wait until October for elections, however, his decision depends on the will of the coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), reported The news.

The PDM mainly comprises political parties from the ruling coalition, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The former prime minister said that if the coalition government shares a roadmap with him that ensures everything is in order, he can wait until October for the election.

Addressing his party activists and supporters via video link, the PTI leader hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict to overturn the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and order the Assembly polls of Punjab on May 14.

The three-member bench set May 14 as the date for elections in the politically crucial province, in a boost to the Khan-led PTI party.

Khan said: The incumbent government is using every tactic to evade an election, which is part of London’s plan, apparently referring to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Since an assassination attempt on him in November last year, Khan has spoken of a plan from London – he says – that includes a plot over his murder and where pledges have been made to bring in ‘fugitive’ Nawaz Sharif in power in return for his agreement. at a single appointment.

The last general elections were held in July 2018 and the term of the current National Assembly of Pakistan is until October 2023.

