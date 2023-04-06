UK: Mae Muller criticized for her political tweets – Eurovision News | Music





Mae Muller will represent the UK for Eurovision in May this year. As most fans know, public broadcaster BBC has internally selected Muller to represent the host country at Liverpool. However, not everyone is happy with the BBC’s decision. Some Mae Muller’s political tweets about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resurfaced recently. The news was covered by the conservative newspaper The Telegraph who criticized Mae Muller calling heran anti-Boris Johnson left wing activist. Muller wrote the aforementioned tweets in 2019-20. In her tweets, it is clear that she had a negative opinion of the British Prime Minister. In one of her tweets that readers might find distasteful, the singer said she ‘didn’t feel sorry for Boris Johnson’ and ‘had no sympathy for him’. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized at the time due to Covid. Unpopular opinion but I have no pity on Boris Johnson. Yes he is human, yes he has children, but so are hundreds of other people who have died because of Conservative policies. Do you go to bed in intensive care but you are not on a ventilator and in a good mood? Nah my friend. Mae Muller 💃🏻 (@maemuller_) April 8, 2020 Muller added: “The same nurses you praise in your speeches are the same nurses you singled out to take away all their benefits and encouraged to do so. The same nurses who can’t even afford protective clothing and are LITERALLY dying because of YOU. Boris doesn’t have my sympathy and NEVER will.” Apart from that, the UK representative made it clear that she supported Labor in the 2019 election. In a tweet, Muller wrote “f** the Tories”. She also added “’Please register to vote today! And when you vote, vote Labour! We have the power to bring down these racist elitists, so let’s do it!” However, the criticism does not only come from the media. There was also a reaction from conservative politicians. For example, Tory MP Lee Anderson criticized the BBC’s internal selection. He further accused the public broadcaster of having “planted its own left-wing participant in Eurovision”. On the other hand, former minister David Jones said in a more conciliatory tone that the singer was “really very talented” and “had excellent career prospects”, although she should have been “a little more human” because ” Boris Johnson was close to death.” It should be noted that the British song for Eurovision is not political. Additionally, political statements and activism by artists outside of the contest do not affect the apolitical nature of Eurovision. Source: The Telegraph Stay tuned to Eurovisionfun for more news on the UK in Eurovision!

