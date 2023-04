World leaders condemn Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Leaders around the world have condemned the brutal attack by Israeli forces on Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for the second night in a row, amid growing fears of an escalation in violence. Dozens of armed Israeli officers entered the site as nearly 20,000 worshipers still performed the nightly Ramadan Tarawih prayer. The raid is the second by Israeli forces. On Tuesday evening, dozens of heavily armed officers stormed the site, used stun grenades and fired tear gas into the Qibli prayer hall – the silver-domed building – where hundreds of men, women , old people and children spent the night to pray. . Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired. On Wednesday, the White House said it was “extremely concerned” about the continuing violence and urged all parties to avoid further escalation. It is imperative, now more than ever, that Israelis and Palestinians work together to defuse this tension and restore a sense of calm, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis, from Turkey unpackaged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked and appalled” by footage of Israeli security forces beating people inside the mosque. Videos from inside the mosque showed Israeli officers repeatedly hitting people with batons as they appeared to be lying on the ground. Meanwhile, calls for help from women and children could be heard in the background. Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres viewed footage of “violence and beatings” at the holy site, and found it more distressing because it occurred “at a time in a sacred calendar for Jews, Christians and Muslims that should be a time for peace”. and non-violence”. “Places of worship should only be used for peaceful religious observances,” he added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country and Israel are struggling to rebuild frayed ties, said: “The trampling of Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was “extremely concerned about the fiery rhetoric of the Israeli government”. We need to see the Israeli government change its approach,” Trudeau said. “We must see a de-escalation of violence and people should live in peace and prosperity in the region. The comments follow widespread condemnation of Tuesday night’s Israeli raid by the Arab world. The United Arab Emirates said Israel’s actions risked “exacerbating tensions and instability in the region”. The Arab League condemned the aggression. “The extremist approaches that control Israeli government policy will lead to widespread clashes with the Palestinians if they are not brought to an end,” Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/world-leaders-condemn-israeli-raid-al-aqsa-mosque The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related