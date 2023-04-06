Trump Has Been Indicted For Your Sins – Rolling Stone





After his indictment Tuesday on 34 felony counts, Donald Trump sought out a loyal following, joining a conference call with Christian supporters who see him not just fighting a liberal prosecutor, but trapped in a “situation demonic”.

Trump’s longtime religious adviser, Paula White Cain, working with an evangelical group called Intercessors for America, organized an “emergency prayer call” for Trump. (In Christianity, intercessors are people who pray to God on behalf of others.)

The former president – whose legal troubles stem from an attempt to cover up an affair with a porn star that allegedly took place shortly after the birth of his fifth child with his third wife – is revered as a champion by segments of the evangelical community. This Christian crowd sees Trump not just as an effective champion of their issues, but almost as a demigod – a protector who absorbs the attacks that would otherwise befall the religious community. (It’s a perception the former president’s team has cultivated, both for followers of the faith and for MAGAworld more broadly; a Trumpworld source told Rolling Stone this week: “It’s a bit of a Jesus Christ thing… ‘I’m soaking up all this pain from everywhere so you don’t have to.'”)

Addressing the called-in crowd, Trump spoke in two ways. Using foul secular language, he denounced the “fake investigation” and “fake” indictment, delivered by “radical left people” who “must actually hate our country.”

But then Trump shifted gears, painting his legal troubles in a frame of religious persecution. He argued that believers in “our beautiful Christianity” have been targeted: “We are discriminated against as a religion. We are discriminated against as a religion,” he insisted. “And we can’t let this continue.”

Trump said, “The number one thing our country needs, again, is religion.” He insisted, “I fight very hard for people of religion, people who believe in God.” Finally, Trump implored his listeners, “I want you to pray very hard, because we have to have a victory in 2024.” Editor’s Choice

White Cain then moved the call, asking other prominent guests to offer public prayers for the ex-president, who stayed on the line. Speakers included James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, Sean Feucht, leader of the nationalist Christian cult, Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general, and Michele Bachmann, former congresswoman.

Feucht used his time to summon “prayer warriors” to “stand up” in Trump’s name. He then prayed directly to heaven, “We know you have a plan God… You can take what the enemy meant for evil in this horrible, corrupt, disgusting, demonic situation with this New York business. [and] you can move it – and turn it around for our good.

US President Donald Trump stands with Pastor Paula White during an ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ campaign event held at King Jesus International Ministry on January 03, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Whitaker, the “men’s toilet” innovator who briefly served as the nation’s top law enforcement official, put his faith not in the justice system but in the Chief Justice. “We’re going to have to keep calling on God for justice,” Whitaker insisted. “I pray he can, because he’s the only one who can make sure we get justice.”

Former longtime Minnesota congressman Bachmann explicitly addressed the theme of Trump as a self-sacrificing protector. “Father, our President Donald J. Trump took the hits for America,” she insisted. “He took the hits for us. We bring it up to you.

Bachmann has called for heavenly intervention in the criminal case stemming from Trump’s porn star reward. “Oh my God, would you like to declare Donald J. Trump innocent? Oh Father, would you release Donald Trump from his troubles – and our troubles here in America? Related

This notion that Trump is a heaven-sent human shield also surfaced during a similar conference call Monday hosted by the Pastors for Trump group. During the rally, Pastor John Bennett, who is also the recent former chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, said Trump’s legal battles were emblematic of a much bigger struggle.

“We are at war for the very soul of this nation,” Bennett insisted. “And God moved Donald Trump between us and the enemy – to give us some time to pull ourselves together, church,” he said, addressing loyal listeners. Tendency

“Yes, they are after President Trump. And thank God he suffered a long time and he fought the good fight of faith. Thank goodness he was obedient to allow the Lord to work through him,” Bennett continued. “Because he and the Lord are the only thing between us and this evil,” he insisted. “It’s the only thing currently preventing evil from overtaking good.”

Speaking in less overtly religious terms, the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani also joined the call, insisting that Trump’s indictment is an indicator of the excessive pursuit of liberal lawsuits against worshipers. of Trump across the country. “If you’re Republican, if you’re conservative, if you’re Christian, be careful,” Giuliani warned. “They’re coming for you.”

