Donald Trumps Unhinged Reality Show Gets Another Season





On Monday afternoon, Donald Trump’s son, Eric, posted a tweet to his four million followers. Looking at the plane…from the plane, he wrote, attaching a POV image from inside his father’s private jet, where a gleaming wood-paneled TV showed footage (from Fox News, natch) of the Trump-branded plane as he sat ready to take off at Palm Beach International Airport. Given the circumstances of the trip, Eric Trump’s tweet felt a little too much. Look, Dad, were on happy TV, but he wasn’t wrong to recognize the show, which was just beginning. It was a big day not just for the Trump family but for the entire nation: the first time in history that a US president was called upon to face criminal charges. Trump’s move from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan, an anti-hero journey that traversed our country’s Eastern Corridor, was feverishly followed by major news outlets and meticulously documented on social media’s three Ts. : Twitter, Truth Social and TikTok.

Eric Trump’s words also captured something else about his father’s indictment, which, despite its historical and political significance, also felt notable for its hall of mirrors quality. It may be Bidens America, but once again we were in Trump country, a place that has long been defined by its seemingly endless pretenses: the constant loop of memes, music videos and posts that come close to each other. more and more replacing real events as they happen. , making us observers rather than conscious actors of a shared reality. In a sense, we were all watching the plane from the plane. And it’s hard to imagine Trump wasn’t at least a little thrilled about this return to the media spotlight, much like a fired reality TV star who was asked to make an appearance in a later season of ‘A program. Rolling Stone reported that although Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, offered Trump the option of a private impeachment over Zoom, the former president nevertheless chose a high-profile midday surrender before the court. As Warren Beatty once said of his girlfriend Madonna, she doesn’t want to live off camera.

For better or for worse (probably the latter), Trump’s hunger to be watched has always been matched by our perhaps even greater hunger to watch. And so, predictably, I was sucked in, first by the aerial shots of Trumps motorcade heading from his Mar-a-Lago estate to West Palm Beach airport , recalling, in speed and magnitude, the pursuit of OJ Simpson’s white Bronco, and, in aesthetics, of a funeral procession, with its long line of black SUVs. Then there was the takeoff of the Trump planes, coupled with a solemn narration from the CNN anchors. As the former president’s red-white-blue jet soared into the air, the anchor described Trump’s return to New York as a homecoming unlike anything he ever imagined or wanted , while being who he does and who he is trying to make the most of a phrasing that led me to imagine the former president shopping and having lunch with the girls of SoHo after his visit to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse. Meanwhile, outside Trump Tower in Midtown, where another motorcade would end up dropping Trump off for a night at his triplex, before picking him up Tuesday afternoon to take him to his arraignment, he seemed to be more press and lookie-loos than MAGA supporters or #resistance liberals.

Were used to seeing the hubbub surrounding former presidents, and in that regard, Trump’s impeachment, an event of pomp and bad circumstance, felt like Opposite Day. Armed with all the motorcades, private jets, and Secret Service men in the world, he was heading back to New York not to attend a state funeral, for a party mate, or to open a presidential library (as if) but to surrender to law enforcement. Again, this was all perfectly in line with Trumps Opposite Day wild and woolly presidential term, which I was vividly reminded of by the spectacle of absolute freaks awaiting him at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/culture/on-television/donald-trumps-unhinged-reality-show-gets-another-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related