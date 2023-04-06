How strong is New York’s case against Donald Trump? | Donald Trump News





Days of tumultuous speculation gave way on Tuesday to the official revelation of the 34 felony charges against former US President and 2024 Republican hopeful Donald Trump.

In an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court that was watched around the world, in an unsealed indictment and statement of facts, and in a press conference by the New York District Attorney York, Alvin Bragg, the clearest picture yet of the case against Trump has emerged.

But the new details also raised several questions, leaving some legal experts divided on the strength of the case based on what is currently known.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, former federal prosecutor Alan Baron said that from what is known, this appears to be a very strong case against Trump.

People who are very familiar with these kinds of lawsuits in New York say it’s very solid, he said.

John Malcolm, a former federal prosecutor and legal expert at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, said the former president could win. You never want to overlook 34 felony counts, especially if you’re sitting at the defense table, but [Trump] has strong defenses that he can make against these charges.

For his part, District Attorney Bragg has maintained the strength of the case and the investigation behind it, despite the fact that the investigation appears to have dried up at various times since it was launched. for the first time by his predecessor, Cy Vance Jr.

I’ve been doing this for 24 years and I’m no stranger to complex and rigorous investigations, Bragg said at a press conference on Tuesday. After conducting a rigorous and thorough investigation, the case was ready to be brought and it was.

What do we know about charges?

The indictment, the official document setting out the charges against Trump, was unsealed after the former president’s first court appearance on Tuesday. He charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying first-degree business records, a Class E felony, the lowest grade in the highest charge category in New York’s criminal system.

Although generally a misdemeanor under New York State law, falsifying business records is a felony if committed with intent to defraud and with intent to commit another crime and aiding and concealing his commission.

Former President Donald Trump arrives in court to face charges related to falsifying business documents as part of a secret money investigation, the first president ever charged with a crime [Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press]

All of the charges set out in the indictment relate specifically to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for her keeping quiet about an alleged affair with Trump a decade ago. earlier.

The charges relate to how reimbursements to Cohen paid by then-President Trump were filed or misclassified in official business records. They either focus on checks given to Cohen, monthly bills submitted by Cohen, or ledger entries for Trump’s trust.

What questions do the charges raise?

The main question raised by the charges is what alleged secondary crime the forgery of business documents was committed or concealed. This is where the so-called Statement of Facts comes into play, a legal document filed by prosecutors that outlines supporting details of the prosecutors’ case as well as Bragg’s statements.

To date, Trump has not been charged with any other crimes, but in the statement of facts, prosecutors have alleged that Trump violated election laws and falsified records as part of a scheme with others. to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and buying negative information about it. to delete his publication and to benefit [Trumps] electoral prospects. Prosecutors described the scheme as a catch-and-kill operation.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Bragg further said that the election laws in question included a New York state election law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means, as well as exceeding the federal campaign contribution limit.

Bragg also said Trump mischaracterized the payments to Cohen for tax purposes, without providing further details.

It’s unclear whether prosecutors would primarily focus on a single alleged secondary crime when arguing the case to a jury.

Prosecutors also detailed two other silent payments in the alleged scheme, one to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have details of the former president fathering a child out of wedlock, the second to the former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also alleged having an affair with Trump.

While no charges specifically relate to the other two payments, prosecutors said they show the payment to Daniels was not isolated, but part of a larger effort by Trump and his allies to influence the outcome of the elections.

What is the strength of the case?

Legal analysts were quick to note that New York state indictments tend to offer fewer details than in other jurisdictions, with Bragg saying on Tuesday that the indictment document does not include more information about alleged violations of Trump’s Elections Law or other secondary crimes in question because the law does not require it.

Bragg further pointed out that New York prosecutors need only show that the forgery of business records was done with the intent to commit or conceal another crime. They are not required to prosecute this secondary crime.

A sketch of Donald Trump’s courtroom on April 4 [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Still, the Malcolm Heritage Foundations noted that Trump was already under scrutiny for federal campaign finance violations related to the payment to Daniels, for which Cohen was later convicted. Federal prosecutors did not bring charges against Trump at the time, which he said could weaken the Braggs case if it relies primarily on those alleged violations.

This strikes me as a district attorney trying to justify a federal violation that was investigated by federal authorities who accepted it in a state indictment to turn our relatively minor offenses into in crimes, Malcolm said.

He also noted that the charges against Trump hinged specifically on Daniels’ payment, despite the other two silent payments detailed by prosecutors, meaning the 34 charges will likely rise and fall together on Trump’s legal teams’ ability to throw away. doubt about the knowledge of former presidents. surrounding the details of this individual payment.

Nothing new or weak

Writing in a New York Times op-ed, former Manhattan deputy chief assistant district attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo and Brookings Institution senior fellow Norman Eisen pushed back against claims that the case was built on shaky ground. .

With the release of the indictment and accompanying statement of facts, we can now say that there is nothing new or weak in this case, they wrote on Wednesday, noting that the creation of false documents to cover up campaign finance violations has been repeatedly prosecuted in New York.

While previous felony charges for tampering with records in New York were tied to violations of state financial laws, they wrote, court after court across the country has recognized that state authorities can enforce state law in matters relating to federal nominees.

Some of the examples involve criminal enforcement by state authorities, others civil, but the point is the same: [State prosecutors] can act, they wrote.

Meanwhile, former prosecutor Baron added that prosecutors’ so far vague statements about some of the evidence do not necessarily reflect the fragility of the cases.

I think what people are complaining about is you’re not telling us what the whole thing will be,” he said. GOOD [the indictment] is not intended to do so. It is simply to make the defendant aware of what he is accused of.

The proof of the pudding will be when you go to trial then does your proof hold? he said.

