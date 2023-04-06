Prime Minister Modis Panch-Pran will make India a developed country by 2047: Lt Guv Sinha





Lieutenant Governor addresses a 3-day mega event on the Prime Minister’s Five Resolutions at the University of Jammu

Everyone’s Happiness and Prosperity to Lay the Foundation for the Creation of Modern India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the inaugural session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 3-day mega event on Panch Pran at the University of Jammu.

The event is organized by the University of Jammu, in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Arts Center, Hindustan Samachar and Cluster University of Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor, while speaking about Amrit Kaal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran, said: the five resolutions – deciding to move the country forward as a developed India, eradicating the mentality of slavery, being proud of India’s heritage and heritage, the strength of unity and the solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation, will make India a developed country by 2047.

In 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of independence, India will have the youngest and most skilled workforce in the world. Today we are the fifth largest economy in the world and in the next 25 years we will be a $26 trillion economy, observed the Lieutenant Governor.

“The great challenge of transforming the country can be achieved by adopting the five resolutions and achieving the goals of building a developed nation that our ancestors envisioned,” the Lieutenant Governor added.

The Lieutenant Governor called on citizens and all stakeholders to embrace the “Panch Pran” call made by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to move forward to the golden age and build a prosperous and well-to-do society. -be.

“The age-old civilizational values ​​based on ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ – everyone should be happy and prosperous – will continue to guide us in creating modern India. The welfare of others is the fundamental philosophy of our cultural heritage that will point the way to prosperity,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

Amrit Yatra calls for dedication, determination and above all, it calls for faith in the abilities and age-old wisdom of inclusiveness. Young men and women must strive to harness the formidable abilities of diverse sectors to shape the destiny of our nation, the Lieutenant Governor added.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the efforts being made to implement the Prime Minister’s resolutions and make Jammu and Kashmir a major contributor to the nation’s socio-economic development.

“J&K has made significant progress in all areas and our economy is getting stronger every month. Recent reforms have begun to unlock untapped productivity and have been successful in improving people’s quality of life,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Several structural reforms and collective efforts of people with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat are playing an important role in leading the cause of sustainable development, he added.

Highlighting the unprecedented growth recorded in various sectors, the Lieutenant Governor said that physical, knowledge and digital connectivity has instilled a sense of self-confidence in society and helped the administration promote sustainable and equitable development.

Speaking on the accelerated pace of project completion, the Lieutenant Governor noted that 50,627 projects were completed in 2021-22 and in the 2022-23 fiscal year we hope to cross 70,000 projects. He said the five resolutions will ensure rapid economic development and the creation of an extensive infrastructure network for sustained growth.

Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President of India, said in his keynote address that the Prime Minister’s Panch Pran will place India in the league of most developed nations for the next 25 years.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s Five Resolutions, Sh Singh said the people should focus on their resolutions and strength. We must take responsibility for realizing all the dreams of freedom fighters by embracing those of Panch Pran by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence. The responsibility of building a developed India lies with all of us, he added.

It is the combination of sociology and psychology added to the traditional notion of development that makes the development process more effective and transformative. India’s growth model would be radically different from the rest of the developed countries and would have unique characteristics of inclusiveness and social justice, he said.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu, highlighted the main features of Panch Pran Utsav. The 3-day event will include lectures by eminent experts, the presentation of documentaries and exhibitions on cultural heritage, he was informed.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor opened the Panch Pran exhibit and Pledge was administered to fulfill the Prime Minister’s Five Resolutions. A University of Jammu newsletter was also published.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC; Teacher. Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu; Judge Wasim Sadiq Nargal; Padma Balwant Thakur; Sh Arvind Madrikar, President Hindustan Samachar, Administrative Secretaries; prominent figures, senior officers and students were present on occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://brighterkashmir.com/pm-modis-panch-pran-to-make-india-a-developed-country-by-2047-lt-guv-sinha The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related