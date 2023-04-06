Turkey’s quake-hit province boosts confidence in President Erdogan

New Delhi: Many blamed the Turkish government’s stuttering response to the worst disaster of its modern era for a death toll that has now topped 50,000.

However, the fury is gradually giving way to a mixture of fatalism and renewed confidence in the man to whom this province gave three-quarters of its vote in the last general election in 2018.

Latif Dalyan offers knock-down shirts and sweatpants to Turkey’s earthquake victims from a shop window surrounded by piles of debris.

The last person the 58-year-old shopkeeper wants to blame for his crumbling city’s troubles is the country’s president.

If there is one man who can put this country back on its feet, it is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Dalyansaid near the epicenter of the February earthquakes in the city of Kahramanmaras.

May God give every country a leader like him.

The Dalyans’ fervor stands in stark contrast to the cries of pain and anger that rang out when the 7.8 magnitude quake and its aftershocks wiped out swaths of the mountainous southeast of Turkeys in February.

Anguished survivors listened to loved ones slowly perish under mounds of rubble in the freezing cold.

No one can be perfect and no government can be perfect, Dalyans said. Everyone can make mistakes.

we will not campaign

Aydin Erdem, director of research firm KONDA, found something similar in polls conducted in Turkey’s disaster area.

Our polls do not support claims that the vote (of the ruling parties) has dropped a lot because of what happened, Erdem told Turkish media this week.

The electorate consolidates around their respective parties.

The presidential and parliamentary elections next month are widely considered the most important in Turkey’s post-Ottoman history.

Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted party shaped society in their image and tested the strength of Turkey’s secular traditions.

Critics accuse them of mismanaging the economy and using the courts to silence critics and jail political enemies.

The government’s slow search and rescue efforts appeared to offer the united opposition a chance to capitalize on this discontent.

Cem Yildiz doesn’t quite see it that way.

The 34-year-old deputy leader of the CHP, the main opposition party in Kahramanmaras province, has hardly campaigned to date.

He says he fears pushing people to vote during a moment of deep grief is both indecent and self-defeating.

We will not campaign because people here are suffering, he said next to a container house that serves as his party’s temporary headquarters.

We visit people to help them solve their problems. We are not asking for their votes.

We had momentum

The CHP’s main office, established by secular state founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, was one of countless local buildings razed or damaged by the quake.

Party officials decided to set up their new camp in a remote pocket of the city with a strong liberal leaning.

Local men spend hours in a teahouse on a street that witnessed a bloody attack by neo-fascists on socialists and Alevi Kurds in 1978 that killed more than 100 people.

CHP supporter Mustafa Akdogan remembers those troubled days with a sickening feeling.

Democracy, human rights and above all the rule of law have disappeared in the past four or five years, said the 67-year-old retired teacher.

These elections are therefore very important.

But his self-imposed pause in campaigning for his local parties leaves Akdogan less sure of victory than he was before disaster struck.

We had momentum before the earthquake, he said. Now I’m not sure.

Afraid to say anything

The city of Kahramanmaras and the province had more than one million inhabitants before February 6.

Officials have difficulty estimating how many are left today. The deserted streets are dotted with tent camps and families sitting in front of crumbling houses.

Some locals said Kahramanmaras was mostly occupied by poorer people who either never had the chance to relocate or had spent their savings living in more untouched parts of Turkey.

Yasemin Tabak, a housewife, said she had no complaints about returning to Kahramanmaras.

She recalled Erdogan’s promise to rebuild the houses in a year and smiled. Our people have to be a little patient, said the 40-year-old.

May God protect our government, agreed her tent neighbor Ayse Ak.

But two other women looking down from a hilltop at a vast empty space where apartment blocks once stood suggested an undercurrent of skepticism.

People are afraid to say anything against the government here, said the youngest of them.

They will never do it on camera or give you their name. And I’m scared too.

