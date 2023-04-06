How Late Night Hosts Addressed Donald Trump’s Arrest





Well, it finally happened. On April 4, former President Donald Trump was arrested in New York and charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records after he illegally paid money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. the late-night hosts who joked about Trump almost every night since 2015 were working out. Unfortunately, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show With James Corden were absent this week, but the rest rose to the occasion.

The timing of this arrest was a wish come true for Roy Wood Jr., who kicked off his stint behind the Daily Show desk on April 3. He opened the show by digging into the historic event with insightful comments on how Trump is using the media frenzy surrounding the event to garner attention and support. Still, Wood wasn’t quite sure he had done enough to really capitalize on this fortuitous turn of events. Enter surprise guest Jon Stewart, back for the first time since 2020, to help it go viral. But rather than pick Stewart’s mastermind for his opinion, Wood spent time on Stewart’s appearance by clarifying his bona fides and debating Star Wars character traits. The Daily Show had a white host? a confused Wood asked Stewart at one point.

Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert didn’t have Stewart by their side to help shape their coverage of Trump’s arrest, but they were giddy to delve into the news of the day nonetheless. On Late Night, Meyers rushed past his monologue’s other titles to address the topic at hand, gave him the Closer Look treatment, and then debriefed the circus with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Today we witnessed the surreal spectacle of one of the world’s most notorious personalities, a former president and current candidate, facing impeachment in the media capital of the world, Meyers said during the Closer Look segment. . And let’s not forget how funny the current candidate is in all of this. He was arrested and he is still a candidate for the presidency. It’s like Pennywise throwing birthday parties for the kids after he comes out.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon unpacked the arrest extravaganza with jokes about Trump trying to spin the news positively. Trump was formally charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, which are Class E felonies, the host said. Trump was like, Of course, these are very fancy crimes. Some would say the classiest. He also mocked the absurdity of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene favorably comparing Trump’s arrest to that of the persecution facing Jesus Christ: Jesus saw that and said, Jesus!

On The Late Show, Colbert also snapped photos of Greenes Jesus’ comments. I always forget he was arrested because he was tried for asking Judas to pay Mary Magdalene not to tell anyone that she spanked him with a Dead Sea Scroll , he said impassively. Yet Colbert reminded his audience that it is important to wait to pass judgment until due process takes its course: remember, he is innocent until proven guilty, therefore guilty.

