PNA asks High Court to disqualify Imran as MP – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: National Awami Party provincial leader Aimal Wali Khan has petitioned the Peshawar High Court to remove former Prime Minister Imran Khan as an MP and prevent him from leading his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party (PTI).

In a joint petition filed through lawyers Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah and Mohammad Waqas, Mr. Aimal and NA-25 (Kurram Tribal District) voter Mohammad Tufail Shaheen claimed that Mr. Imran concealed his assets as well as those of his wife in his candidacy papers filed for the by-elections to the National Assembly in October last year, due to which he was disqualified from holding any public office under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

They asked the High Court to declare that due to the concealment of his assets and those of his wife, ex-Prime Minister Imran was, on the day he applied, not qualified to be elected member of the National Assembly.

The applicants also asked for the verdict of the courts stating that by producing a false declaration of assets with his declaration of candidacy, he had rendered himself permanently disqualified from holding any public office, including that of deputy.

PHC also asked to ban the former Prime Minister from leading Tehreek-i-Insaf

They asked the court to quash the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan dated January 19, 2023 stating that the Respondent (Imran Khan) was elected MP of NA-45 (Kurram-I) as it was illegal and in violation . of the Constitution and the electoral law of 2017.

The applicants asked the court to prohibit the former Prime Minister from holding the post of leader of a political party (PTI) and to declare all his actions and decisions in this capacity illegal.

They said that on September 15, 2022, the ECP announced by-elections in eight National Assembly constituencies, including NA-45 Kurram.

The petitioners said PTI leader Imran Khan ran for all eight seats and the ECP declared him a re-elected candidate for seven of the seats, including NA-45, by notification on January 19, 2023.

They added that the ECP issued another notification on February 24 whereby Mr. Imran’s election of six of the seats was canceled and he remained elected from NA-45.

The claimants argued that it was common knowledge that Imran Khan had, in his declaration of candidacy, submitted a false declaration of his property and assets, thereby concealing material information.

They claimed that there was a long list of assets reported by the respondent in his tax returns filed with the Federal Bureau of Revenue for the year 2021-22, but the same assets found no mention in the declaration of assets of the appointment. papers.

The petitioners said that one such instance, easily visible by examining the application documents, was that assets in the form of jewelery worth Rs 7 million had been concealed, which he said he had purchased and offered to his wife.

They said Section 60 of the Elections Act read with Form A, a candidate was required to submit and disclose all of his assets and those of his spouse and dependent children.

The petitioners added that if he concealed or withheld assets and did not disclose them, he was guilty of making and publishing a false statement or statement within the meaning of section 173 of the Elections Act, rendering him unqualified or disqualified to be nominated. and elected member of the National Assembly.

Posted in Dawn, April 6, 2023

