



Donald Trump’s indictment has sparked a wave of mockery around the world even from his biggest fans in Russia. There appears to be little sympathy from Moscow state media spokespersons for the former US president, who is widely viewed as a disappointment, having failed to deliver on everything Moscow had planned.

At the same time, some Russian propagandists still support Trump, encouraged by recent statements that he was prepared to allow Russia to absorb parts of Ukraine in the past, and in the future he has the intention to end military assistance to the country defending itself from Putin’s war of aggression.

During Friday’s 60-minute broadcast, an AI-generated image of Trump in court wearing an orange outfit played as panelists excitedly discussed the spectacle his arrest would cause. On Sunday, host Vladimir Solovyov and Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov panelists wondered aloud whether the former US president would be elected in 2024 and joked that Trump was sitting in the Oval Office with a jumpsuit and orange handcuffs. Or maybe, Solovyov said, he would end up seeking asylum in Russia.

Should we allow Donald Trump to escape unjust political persecution in Russia? asked Solovyov. He then joked that Donald Fredovych could be given an apartment in Rostov-on-Don, formerly occupied by Ukraine’s disgraced former President Viktor Yanukovych. Andrey Sidorov, vice-dean for global politics at Moscow State University, noted bitterly: First, you have to earn the place in Rostov-on-Don… I’m quite disappointed with Donald. He disappointed me on January 6, 2021. Talking heads in the Kremlins have long lamented that Trump failed to start civil war in the United States.

Still, some Putin propagandists believe the accusation will only bolster Trump’s chances in the 2024 presidential election. a stolen election and was later attacked by the Biden administration for impacting his candidacy going forward. I can write talking points [for Tucker]proposed Soloviev.

Sidorov and Soloviev agreed that by saying Florida would not extradite Trump, Ron DeSantis, known on Russian television as No. 2, may have secured a spot as a potential vice president. Sidorov said that by portraying himself as a victim of unjust persecution, Trump is a shoo-in for the next presidential election unless the United States collapses by then. RT manager Margarita Simonyan chimed in: That would be so good! to which Sidorov replied, Margarita, I had counted on this for a long time, but I also understand that the United States is a strong nation at the moment. Days earlier on Soloviev’s show, Sidorov said he had high hopes for Trump as America’s destroyer.

Deep civilizational divide

Sergey Mardan, the host of Solovyov Live, described the situation in the United States as a slowly simmering civil war. Dmitry Mikheyev, who was previously a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute but later returned to Russia, told the host that Trump is a beacon of conservative values ​​who is being persecuted for his beliefs, against the backdrop of Trump behind bars and d scantily clad. Stormy Daniels. Mikheyev described a deep civilizational divide brewing in America based on race, religion and politics, with Trump’s arrest exacerbating the situation. This is a serious conflict that is almost religious in nature. And were certainly happy! If everything goes wrong in America, says Mardan, it will have an impact on us, but the enemy must be destroyed!

During the 60 Minute broadcast on Tuesday, several AI-generated images of Trump in jail played on the jumbotron, followed by a series of clips from Fox News lamenting the alleged unfairness of Trump’s prosecution. Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the Russia Defense Committee, suggested that poor, poor Trump may have been somehow tricked or set up by Democrats in his banter with Daniels.

Sergei Markov, a former adviser to Putin, said the oversized fuchsia-colored tie he wore was worn in solidarity with our Trump, describing him as America’s most popular political leader.

Trump could soon be outfitted in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffed, said co-host Olga Skabeeva, seemingly indifferent to Trump’s legal troubles. Had lots of popcorn and were waiting!

