Ghulam Nabi Azad calls PM Narendra Modi a ’round-the-clock politician’, says politics is ‘survival of the fittest’, slams Rahul Gandhi, Congress | India News
New Delhi: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on Wednesday and called him a ’round-the-clock politician’ and said politics was ‘survival of the fittest’. The veteran chef also attacked former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said he would have “succeeded” if he had worked 1/50th of what Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi did. He also said that Rahul was the main reason he and many others are not in Congress today and claimed that one had to be “foolish” to stay in the big old party.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit Congress last year due to differences with the party leadership and launched the Azad Democratic Progressive Party, further claimed that he was not in the hands of the party chairwoman Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi or even Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure his return in the party bends even if they wanted to.
“Time waits for no one. Politics is about the survival of the fittest,” he said, adding that he may not like Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his ideology, but c he is a 24 hour politician and should not be ignored by fighting with him. .
“Congress leaders call me ‘modified,’ but I’m ‘azadi-fied,'” Azad said, saying he may have quit the Congress party, but his objectivity hasn’t. gone.
I’m 2000% more Congressi than those who do politics on Twitter
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who on Wednesday announced the launch of his new book – ‘Azaad: An Autobiography’ – said he remained “2000% more Congressi” than leaders who work via Twitter.
“I’m 2000% more Congressi than those running (politics) on Twitter. I’m 24-Carat Congress by belief, they’re not even 18-Carat,” he said.
some of India’s and the world’s most influential leaders, #freedom captures the essence of great Indian history. I hope my readers will enjoy reading it as much as I had writing it! pic.twitter.com/jz26rVnDfK
Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) April 5, 2023
The former opposition leader in Rajya Sabha said that Indira Gandhi was a 24/7 politician and that Rajiv Gandhi, although a reluctant leader at first, was also fully involved in the politics and 24 hours was less for him once he finally decided to enter politics.
“I wish Rahul Gandhi had worked 1/50th of what Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi did, he would have succeeded,” he said, pointing his guns at the former congress speaker.
Rahul Gandhi wouldn’t have been disqualified if he hadn’t torn up the prescription in 2013
Ghulam Nabi Azad said if Rahul Gandhi had not torn up the order issued by the UPA government in 2013, he would not have been disqualified today. He also described the then Union Cabinet as “weak” in not moving forward despite Gandhi tearing up the Ordinance.
Regarding the ordinance issued by the UPA government in 2013, he said, “We brought the ordinance because we knew we had to be ready for other parties to be in power as well and that they are using it against us it was a weak cabinet and it should have gone ahead bringing a law and should have stuck to its decision to bring the law even after Rahul Gandhi rejected it like nonsense and tore her apart,” he said.
“It was a bad thing for the Congress party to keep mum back then… Rahul Gandhi would have been saved today just because of this. Whoever tore him apart, this has been applied to him now. He should have realized then…” Azad added.
When asked if Rahul Gandhi was the reason he was not in Congress, Azad replied, “Yes. Not me alone, but at least a few dozen others – leaders young and old.”
“Once you’re in Congress, you’re spineless,” he said, adding that “you need to have surgery.”
On whether he would like to join the party, he said, “But they don’t want people like us. They want those who are quick on Twitter and claim that after Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party will get 500 seats.”
