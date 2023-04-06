It’s Spring for Rishi | The viewer

Two years ago, when the Tories won the Hartlepool by-election in the local elections, the political mood boiled down to a 30ft inflatable explosion from then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson towering over the city. He was pictured out front as part of his victory lap. The message was clear: under his leadership the Tories were insurmountable and no seat was safe for Labor in what was once the heart of the party.

There are no similar photo ops planned for next month’s local elections. In fact, according to a staff member at No 10, photographers are actively avoided. No national media were invited to the launch of the Conservatives’ campaign. Elections are seen in Downing Street as an exercise in damage limitation. The Conservatives are expected to lose up to 1,000 council seats. Given that the last time many of them were challenged was when Theresa May was at the lowest point of her premiership in 2019 and oversaw the worst rout since 1995, that would be a result lamentable.

May 4 will be Rishi Sunak’s first election test. I know local elections are going to be incredibly tough, he told MPs. We shouldn’t expect voters to fully reward this hard work just yet, because we still have a lot to do. After a few good weeks for the government, poor election results could put the brakes on the Prime Minister’s attempts to rejuvenate his party. This is when the polls will become real for many MPs, warns a former minister.

If I was Keir Starmer and squandered a 30 point lead, I’d be worried

Labor sees the vote as an opportunity to show the party is on an unstoppable path to power. Keir Starmers campaign manager Morgan McSweeney warned aides and MPs of the need for a tight and focused operation. They were told not to deviate from the schedule of planned announcements and to avoid any attempts by curators to steer the conversation on culture war issues. We know that’s all they have left, says a Labor adviser. The message is simple: don’t get sucked into it. Do not give them oxygen.

The main hope in Number 10 is that the news agenda will quickly shift from losses to local elections, as the coronation will take place the day after the results. Once again the king is coming to the rescue, a senior Tory MP jokes, referring to the role of monarchs in charming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the day the peace deal was signed. Windsor.

Even if the election results are as bad as expected, the Conservative Party does not feel that this would be a time of grave peril for Sunak’s premiership. With Boris Johnson’s star power among Tory MPs waning with just 21 Tory MPs joining him in rebellion against Sunaks’ Brexit deal and rising Prime Minister popularity, Sunak is in a stronger position stronger than when it started. A ConservativeHome poll of Conservative members found that over the past month, net satisfaction with Sunak has risen from 7% to 44%.

This is not yet reflected in party polls, but the working assumption at 10 Downing Street is that Labor has a lead of around 15 points. The hope is that this will tighten up by the summer. If I was Keir Starmer and squandered a 30-point lead, I’d be worried, says an upbeat government aide.

Last month is seen as a model for how the rest of the year must unfold if the Tories are to have any chance of closing the gap. The best way to attack Labor is to show we are still moving forward, a senior government source said. Rather than refuse to be lured into the details of a policy like Starmer, the Tories are planning more announcements in the coming weeks, from the Sunaks pet project of math lessons to age 18. years and guidelines on teaching about trans identity in schools to the NHS Workforce Plan and increased pharmacy powers. The idea is that No 10 will do what he can to put Labor under pressure and thus open up more possibilities for an election strategy that will secure a fifth term in office.

A grooming gang forced me to join.

Key to this plan are the five priorities Sunak set out at the start of the year to halve inflation, reduce debt, grow the economy, reduce waiting lists and stop boats. They were chosen largely because they are considered feasible. (With some definitive rigging: Debt is not expected to be reduced, but if it’s growing slower than GDP, he can claim the debt-to-GDP ratio is falling.) Commitment deemed trickiest and the most irrefutable to stop the boats still faces many obstacles, but there are some signs of success. Data this month suggests that small boat crossings have fallen by 17% in the first three months of this year. The Sunaks’ agreement to expedite the expulsion of Albanians, who make up the largest contingent of small boat arrivals, is delivering results.

I understand that Sunak plans to declare the success of his first five pledges and then reveal a new list of more ambitious pre-election pledges. The initial priorities were chosen in part to regain public trust. People are so fed up with the government that it has been impossible to get a hearing, says a government aide. The thing the public hates most about the Conservatives is saying they will do things and then not doing them.

Subscribe and get your first month free No commitment. Cancel anytime. SUBSCRIBE





We will agree and solve the problems one by one five, then five others, says a senior minister. Well being able to say: Look, we did what we said so you can believe the next five because we did these five.

There is still a long way to go for Sunak if he is to have any chance of turning the tide. But commentators who previously quit the Tories for a historic defeat are reassessing. Given where things were in the fall, that’s quite something.